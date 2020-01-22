Even if you make more than minimum wage, this updated Colorado rule could affect you

Rafael Cueto Rios, left, stands with his wife and a group of workers at a news conference outside of the Colorado Department of Labor offices in downtown Denver on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The group was calling for Colorado's minimum wage laws to apply to everyone.

Jesse Paul | The Colorado Sun

Ever since the state’s Labor Department decided to modernize how most Colorado workers should be paid, the public debate was voluminous and lengthy.

After countless hours of community meetings and public hearings plus more than 1,300 public comments collected since March, the rules are now final. The state Department of Labor and Employment adopted the final standard on Wednesday and it goes into effect March 16, with some of the updates, such as minimum pay for salaried workers, taking effect later than originally proposed.

“What we did was try to strike a balance between business and labor comments,” said Scott Moss, Director of the Division of Labor and Statistics in the state Department of Labor and Employment.

To be clear, this wasn’t about setting a future minimum wage rate, which is why the state renamed the policy to the Colorado Overtime & Minimum Pay Standards, or COMPS (it revised and replaced the confusingly named Minimum Wage Order #35). The policy, which hadn’t been significantly updated since 1998, is about overtime pay, exempt employee status, meal and break times and which employees should qualify for these protections.

