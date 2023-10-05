Even the best fire evacuation plan is no guarantee everyone will get out

Emergency notifications for events including the Sept. 7 Eagle River fire depends on coordination and cooperation between several local and state organizations.

Fast-moving fires require fast responses. Eagle County’s emergency service agencies continue to work on the best ways to protect people and get them to safety if needed.

County Director of Emergency Management Birch Barron and law enforcement officials recently briefed the Eagle County Board of Commissioners about current and evolving plans for evacuations. Barron told the commissioners that evacuation plans have been an area of focus in the wake of fires including the 2018 Lake Christine fire near Basalt and the 2022 Duck Pond fire near Gypsum.

In Eagle County, county and town law enforcement has the authority to order evacuations. That’s an authority those agencies take seriously, Barron said. In urgent life safety situations, law enforcement has the authority to do what needs to be done, Barron said.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office more than once has asked the Colorado Department of Transportation to impose full Interstate 70 closures on the west side of Glenwood Canyon and the eastern end of the highway corridor to keep traffic off the valley’s primary traffic artery. Those requests aren’t always successful.

There’s “a lot to work on” coordinating those closures, Barron said.

In an emergency, from wildfires to avalanches to interstate pile-ups, communications is critical, Barron said. In addition to Eagle County Alerts , emergency dispatch can also issue cell phone alerts in specific geographic areas. Messages can also be sent on landline phones.

The county is broken into nearly 300 evacuation “cells,” each of which can be targeted with messages.

But even the best communications channels can still miss people, Barron noted. In those instances, particularly during wildfires, law enforcement will go house to house to try to encourage as many people as possible to get out. People can choose not to leave, he noted, but safety personnel may not be able to get back to a location for a while.

Even if an evacuation isn’t ordered — which was the case during September’s Eagle River Fire about halfway between Eagle and Wolcott — congestion can gridlock traffic.

Prioritizing local traffic means leaning on the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol. But the transportation department’s staffing shortages during the Eagle River Fire led to closure information getting out only on variable message signs. Many people don’t read those signs, Barron noted.

“I can feel really confident in local plans, but they won’t be as effective if highway corridors aren’t managed effectively,” Barron said.

Eagle County Road and Bridge Department Director John Harris told the commissioners that his department has developed protocols for managing traffic. Those protocols have been developed over the past few years thanks in large part to Glenwood Canyon closures.

“Once we hear from the (Sheriff’s Office) we’re ready to go,” Harris said, adding his department can deploy variable message signs, people and equipment as needed.

One of the factors in complicating traffic or responses is the prevalence of navigation apps. Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry noted that Google Maps showed I-70 and U.S. Highway 6 open during the Eagle River fire. Both those roads were closed early in the incident.

“Our belief is it’s (the transportation department’s) responsibility to get out information,” Barron said. That information has to extend beyond just Facebook posts or posts to the department’s CoTrip.org website.

Birch added that mapping apps aren’t “as agile as they need to be.”

That’s unfortunate, since “people are going to believe their phones,” Barron added.

Barron noted that even the best emergency information and evacuation plans are imperfect.

“There’s no magic plan in place,” Barron said. “Our goal is doing everything we can getting everyone out.”