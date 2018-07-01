Events coming to Beaver Creek in July

Summer is in full swing at Beaver Creek. During the month of July, the resort puts on Movies Under the Stars (Tuesdays); the rodeo series (Thursdays); live muisc; and more.

Here's a look at what's coming to Beaver Creek in July. For tickets or more information, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Movies Under the Stars

Spread lawn blankets and chairs in Beaver Creek Village's Centennial Park to enjoy a complimentary, all-ages friendly outdoor movie under the stars. Family favorites both new and nostalgic make for an evening of laughter throughout Beaver Creek's mountain setting.

July 4

Independence Day Celebration

For all of its big, celebratory fun, the Fourth of July celebration maintains the thoughtful touches and friendly intimacy. The alpine village provides a beautiful and contained setting suited to this family friendly event, which includes live music, complimentary kids' activities, food and opportunities for mountain adventure. The day culminates in a performance by country music star Walker Hayes. Purchase a VIP pass for access to a private basecamp in the center of the action.

July 5, 12, 19

17th annual Beaver Creek Rodeo Series

Now in its 17th year, the Beaver Creek Rodeo Series takes place every Thursday night featuring professional riders taking center stage while attendees are invited to take part in a range of interactive events like mutton bustin' for the kids or a team burro race for brave adults. Tickets are available starting the week of the event or at the gate, with VIP and VVIP ticketing options to upgrade your experience. New this year: enjoy the Rodeo pre-party in Beaver Creek Village, the Gold Dust Rodeo Festival featuring Western-themed vendors, kid friendly fun and more. Thursday nights are Rodeo nights, so put on some cowboy boots and join in on the fun. For further information, ticket purchase and VI. viewing and catering, visit http://www.beavercreek.com/rodeo.

July 6

VPAC Summer Series – Chris Botti

Located in the heart of Colorado's Beaver Creek Resort, the Vilar Performing Arts Center's 535-seat theater presents a variety of year-round performances including jazz, comedy, dance, film, Broadway musicals, theater, rock concerts, family shows and more. Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD "When I Fall In Love," Chris Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop muisc and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four no. 1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy Awards.

July 6, 13, 20, 27

Village FAC (Friday Afternoon Club)

Friday Afternoon Club is an Eagle County tradition and returns to Beaver Creek Village this summer. Every Friday, through Aug. 24, bring the whole family out to the Beaver Creek plaza for live music, shopping, and more. Try a bite from one of the local restaurants, or purchase a beverage and soak up the summer sun at the Plaza Pavilion, located at the west end of the ice rink.

July 11, 18, 25

Beaver Creek Outdoor Yoga

Guests of all levels are invited to practice with certified instructors during the Beaver Creek Outdoor Yoga series. The scenic backdrop of Beaver Creek Mountain offers a beautiful setting for finding balance and meditative rejuvenation. Classes are held each Wednesday, through Aug. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. and are complimentary in partnership with the Club at Allegria Spa.

July 11, 18, 25

Concerts by the Creek

Concerts by the Creek is Beaver Creek's Wednesday evening free live music series. Enjoy the music as the sun sets on the mountains from Creekside Park. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. and snacks and drinks are available for purchase, so all you need to bring are a blanket and some friends.

July 13

In the Kitchen at Toscanini

Join executive chef John Zavoral for a culinary demonstration followed by an intimate wine-paired luncheon at Toscanini. For further information and tickets, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

July 14

Triple Bypass Bike Ride

Having generated more than $1.8 million to charities and nonprofits, Team Evergreen presents the 30th annual Triple Bypass Bike Ride. Partnering with Team Evergreen to welcome participants with mountain accommodation packages and special event vacation packages, Beaver Creek welcomes guests to partake in one of the world's most preeminent scenic rides. Visit http://www.triplebypass.org for details.

July 21-22

XTERRA Triathlon & Trail Run

The Beaver Creek XTERRA Trail Run returns to Beaver Creek. The race will serve as a qualifier for the 2018 XTERRA World Championship, a gold level XTERRA Pan American Tour stop and a 100-point level XTERRA America Tour championship race. The event will feature $15,000 in prize money for elite athletes. For amateurs, there will be 51 spots in the XTERRA World Championship, which will be held October 28 in Maui up-for-grabs. There are 5K, 10K and 21K trail runs offered on July 22.

July 26

VPAC Summer Series – Dwight Yoakam

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard's Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam's singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10.

July 28

VPAC Summer Series – Amos Lee

Over the course of more than a dozen years and six studio albums, Amos Lee has continued to evolve, develop, and challenge himself as a musician. With "SPIRIT," he makes his biggest creative leap yet. Most notably, for the first time, Lee acted as his own producer.