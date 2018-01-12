Events for potential Chamonix Vail townhome homebuyers are Jan. 15, 22

VAIL — The first of two events to complete the purchase of available townhomes at the Chamonix Vail Neighborhood in West Vail will take place on Monday, Jan. 15, in the Vail Town Council chambers. That's when current homebuyers who participated in the original lottery drawing held in May of 2017 will have an opportunity to trade their townhome for any available home on the site or to purchase an available home. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the trade selection to begin at 6 p.m.

Seven of the 32 new deed restricted townhomes have recently become available prior to a final earnest money payment deadline. This includes four three-bedroom/three-bath/two-car garage homes, two, two-bedroom/ two-bath/two-car garage homes and one three-bedroom/ three-bath/one-car garage home. The deed-restricted homes are being built in stages with completion of the first three townhomes available for move-in during mid-January with all homes completed by mid-April 2018.

During the trade selection Jan. 15, only current contract holders and new purchasers from the May 3, 2017 waiting list will have an opportunity to trade their townhome for any available home on the site or to purchase an available home.

Homes remaining available after the trade selection will be forwarded to a lottery drawing for new buyers which will take place on Monday, Jan. 22 in the Vail Town Council chambers. Doors open for sign-in and registration at 5:15 p.m. A list of available homes will be provided by end of day on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Lottery Criteria for Jan. 22:

• Sign up to receive information at http://www.chamonixvail.com.

• Complete the home buyer questionnaire at chamonixvail.com/chamonix-vail-home-buyer-questionnaire.

• Commit to participate in a Homebuyer Education Class Certificate of Attendance no later than June 30, 2018. Available class options can be located on the Valley Home Store website.

• Obtain a loan prequalification letter indicating the maximum home amount which you qualify to purchase.

• Attend the Jan. 22 lottery.

Additional information is available on the Chamonix Vail website at http://www.chamonixvail.com. You may also contact Lynne Campbell at lcampbell@vailgov.com or George Ruther at gruther@vailgov.com.