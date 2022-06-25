 Everybody loves a parade: Flights Days cranks up the small-town fun in Eagle | VailDaily.com
Everybody loves a parade: Flights Days cranks up the small-town fun in Eagle

Chris Dillmann
  

Ayanna Makina, 4, of Eagle shows off her pet rabbit, Lionhead, during Friday's Castle Peak Pet Show for Eagle Flight Days in Eagle. The pet show featured numerous different pets in a variety of categories.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
People young and old enjoy the water sprayed from the Eagle County Regional Airport fire truck during the annual Eagle Flight Days Parade Saturday in Eagle. It’s a tradition to end the parade with the truck spraying the crowd with water.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Kids and adults pay respect during the playing of the national anthem during the Eagle Flight Days Parade Saturday in Eagle. The parade also featured a flyover from two stunt planes.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
The Eagle Flight Days Parade drew hundreds Saturday in Eagle.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

