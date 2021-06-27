‘Everything is still the same:’ A year after protests, young Coloradans still waiting for change

People march through the streets of Vail Village in protest for Black Lives Matter on June 3, 2020, in Vail.

Melissa Boateng is still scared.

It’s a quiet fear, not one expressed through echoes of rally chants and parades of protesters, but one that follows her from her Denver home out into her community.

This time last year, Boateng, now 18, had recently led a youth-centered Black Lives Matter protest that drew a crowd of supporters near Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood to Peña Boulevard. That rain-soaked Saturday in June 2020 left the Black teenager feeling invigorated and inspired, encouraged to see that young people can create change as she and a handful of her peers launched an initiative called Denver Metro BLM — Black Lives Matter — and guided more than 200 people on their march.

But she said she also carried “a deep sadness” that day as protesters mourned the death of both George Floyd after he was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor, who died at the hands of police in Louisville, Kentucky.

