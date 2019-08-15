Exit 169 on I-70 in Avon closed for road work

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed the access point from U.S. 6 to Eagle Road and the ramp from eastbound U.S. 6 to eastbound Interstate 70 at Exit 169 (east Avon) until approximately 5 p.m. today for asphalt patching operations.

Drivers can use Stone Creek Road as the alternate to Eagle Road and the U.S. 24/Minturn Interchange (Exit 171) to access eastbound I-70.