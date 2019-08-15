Exit 169 on I-70 in Avon closed for road work
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed the access point from U.S. 6 to Eagle Road and the ramp from eastbound U.S. 6 to eastbound Interstate 70 at Exit 169 (east Avon) until approximately 5 p.m. today for asphalt patching operations.
Drivers can use Stone Creek Road as the alternate to Eagle Road and the U.S. 24/Minturn Interchange (Exit 171) to access eastbound I-70.
LISTEN: How a group of Vail slackliners rigged a 1,260-foot line above Minturn
Podcast-style audio recording of a conversation between Vail Daily reporter John LaConte and slackliner Ben Donnelly, the brain behind the state’s longest highline, which is currently fastened high above the Minturn Cemetery. In rigging the behemoth, Donnelly had help from Vail locals Mauro Poletti, Josh Teter, Patrick Fee, Zach Mahone, Jonathan Canby, Hayley Purdom, Mallory Borchers, Zac Sparrow, Rosemary Woller and Landon Morris.