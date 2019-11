WATCH: Ski Cooper gets a new lift, On the Hill with John LaConte VIDEO: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Ski Cooper as the Colorado ski area wraps up construction on a new surface lift, which will allow skiers to access more extreme terrain on the east facing...

WATCH: Vail Whiskey Jack powder run Nov 26, On the Hill with John LaConte Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/9P0DzR9xWyc VIDEO: During a big snowstorm in Vail, reporter John LaConte enjoys the soft snow on Vail’s Whiskey Jack run Nov. 26, shortly after Whiskey Jack opened for the season....

Which drinks to bring to the Thanksgiving feast If you've been asked to bring drinks to the Thanksgiving feast, here are a few ideas for types of wine, beer and more.

WATCH: Scenes from Beaver Creek’s Opening Day, the second early opening in 2 years On the Hill: Beaver Creek opens for the season with over 70 acres, 15 inches in the past three days.