Expect challenging road conditions, CDOT says. Winter weather advisory continues through Saturday

Information on road conditions and the status of closures is updated on http://www.COTRIP.org .

EDWARDS ― You remember last week's storms that closed highways and opened ski terrain?

Expect more of the same through Saturday, says the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT is encouraging motorists to be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions.

"Our patrols along the I-70 mountain corridor and on state and US highways in the southwest part of the state are gearing up, if they're not already out there, to clear the roads of snow and keep the traveling public moving safely," CDOT's I-70 Mountain Corridor Manager Patrick Chavez said.

Winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the I-70 corridor and the Central Mountains through noon on Saturday, Dec.1. CDOT put chain laws went into effect mid-afternoon Friday.

Snow accumulations could reach four to nine inches at higher elevations along I-70. High winds and blowing snow will reduce visibility, CDOT warned, and those conditions could lead to road closures if roads become unsafe.

Recommended Stories For You

The closures allow time for patrols to work efficiently, Chavez said. CDOT and law enforcement patrols and dispatchers are constantly monitoring road conditions.

"We often hear how frustrated travelers are that we don't provide estimated times of opening the highway, but rapidly changing conditions during a winter storm and motorists that may not be prepared for snow, make it difficult for us to predict an exact opening time," Chavez said.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.