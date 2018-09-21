Traffic accident cleared on Highway 6 near Gypsum, Costco

Traffic accident cleared on Highway 6 near Gypsum, CostcoDaily staff report newsroom@vaildaily.comSeptember 21, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Daily staff report newsroom@vaildaily.comSeptember 21, 2018VDN-BreakingNews-WebGraphic2There is a accident on U.S. Highway 6 mile marker 146 near Gypsum/Costco with the eastbound lanes blocked. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsVail Valley entrepreneur launches bikes into a new niche in the e-bike worldHardscrabble Ranch plan, and name change options, will be unveiled Wednesday night, Sept. 19Eagle County knows finding affordable housing solutions never gets easierVail Valley boy suffers only minor injuries after colliding with food truck