Courtesy photo

The Experience Electric Road Show will make its second-to-last stop of 2023 when it comes to the Eagle Public Library on Sunday, May 21.

Presented annually by local nonprofits and utilities, the free electric vehicle show allows interested residents to learn about EVs in a hands-on setting with no sales pressure.

The indoor/outdoor event starts at 2 p.m. with a bilingual “EV 101” presentation where attendees will learn about EV features, charging, sales trends, cost of ownership, tax credits, rebates, environmental implications and more. Snacks will be provided.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the action shifts to an informal “ride and drive” in the parking lot, where the EV-curious can test-drive new and used vehicles and e-bikes, chat with current EV owners and dealer reps, and get advice on tax credits and other incentives.

Free child care will be available, and a food truck will be selling refreshments.

The Experience Electric Road Show is presented by Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER), Walking Mountains Science Center, the Colorado Energy Office and Holy Cross Energy. The final Experience Electric event is planned for Glenwood Springs on June 4.

For more information, go to cleanenergyeconomy.net/ee23 .