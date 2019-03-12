Eye Pieces of Vail now offers digital eye exams

Eye Pieces of Vail is pleased to announce the arrival of digital eye examinations at its Edwards Corner location, offering customers a fast and flexible way to learn more about their eye health.

"We decided to invest in the technology because we believe telemedicine is the future of health care. Our new equipment provides customers with greater flexibility and availability in scheduling an eye health exam. We are able to perform an exam 6 days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.," said Scott Poupore of Eye Pieces.

Eye Pieces works remotely with doctors from coast to coast to be able to provide on-demand communication with each eye exam patient. The process is as simple as filling out a form detailing a patient's medical history. From there you are brought back to the examination room.

"We start with an advanced instrument that gives us a substantial amount of information in just a few moments. Combining multiple tests into one machine makes the experience more comfortable for the patient," said Jen Stevens, an optician with Eye Pieces.

"Next, we will capture an image of the back of the eye and check the peripheral vision. After taking a few digital pictures of the eye we have a certified technologist join the exam and perform the refraction."

A certified ophthalmic technologist performs subjective refraction testing via live video conferencing. Eye health is examined along with tests for diseases like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and cataracts.

All test results are transferred electronically to a board-certified optometrist for clinical review. After the review, the prescription is sent to Eye Pieces within minutes so eyeglasses can be picked out from the vast selection of brands and styles Eye Pieces has in its showroom. Many times, Eye Pieces can get your prescriptions done in a day or two since its lab is on-site. Don't forget, Eye Pieces can also put your prescription into sunglasses and goggles.

"We recommend you get an eye exam every one to two years if you wear glasses and every year if you wear contact lenses," Stevens said. For more information, please contact Eye Pieces of Vail at the Edwards Corner location by dialing 970-926-1756 or info@eyepiecesofvail.com.