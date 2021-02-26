Eye Pieces Sport offers sports specific eye wear

Some of the hottest looks along with the latest in technology in sunglasses, goggles and helmets come together at the new Eye Pieces Sport, the latest store in the Eye Pieces of Vail collection of spectacle shops.

In contrast to Eye Pieces’ other locations, there are no regular prescription frames in this shop. Eye wear for skiing and snowboarding, hiking, biking, fishing, golf and other outdoor activities fill the shelves along with highly-curated items to enhance your active lifestyle.

Check out the latest in prescription goggle technology from SK-X out of Austria that integrates your prescription into the back of the goggle lens. Eye Pieces Sport offers two models from POC and Atomic that carry this technology which features large curved lenses that deliver a very wide field of vision without restricting peripheral vision.

Technology is always advancing and Eye Pieces Sport is happy to help their customers take care of any of their vision needs while they are out to play.

“A lot of people think that due to their higher prescription, they can’t get a sport wrap pair of glasses,” said Tyler Moore, manager of Eye Pieces Sport. “That used to be the case, but the technology has come so far in how these digital lenses are actually made that we can do a wide variety of prescriptions in a high wrap sport frame.”

Eye Pieces of Vail isn’t simply a place to grab a pair of sunglasses, it’s a place where you can get your prescription and dial in a pair of goggles or sport glasses. On Tuesdays and Thursdays you can schedule an appointment with Dr. Dan Giovagnoli, known better as “Dr. G.” or book a comprehensive digital eye exam seven days a week. In many cases, Eye Pieces of Vail can use your new prescription and place it into the product of your choice at their world-class, on-site laboratory while you are on vacation.

“We get such great feedback from people who love having prescription goggles or sunglasses,” Moore said. “No matter your sport, protecting your eyes is important at all stages of life and a good habit to get into.”

Eye Pieces of Vail has been helping people excel at their sport with proper vision care since 1984. There are seven locations throughout Vail, Lionshead, Beaver Creek, Edwards and Snowmass. Look for Eye Pieces Sport on Meadow Drive in the Sonnenalp Hotel. For more information, visit eyepiecesofvail.com .