F-16 flyover salute planned Wednesday over Vail

This map details the route for a special F-16 jet flyover event planned Wednesday, May 6, by the Colorado Air National Guard to honor workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special to the Daily

An aerial salute to health care workers in Eagle County is planned for the skies above Vail on Wednesday.

The scheduled window for the flyover is between 4:42 and 5:10 p.m.

According to the official announcement from the Colorado Air National Guard, warriors of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft around several Colorado cities and towns Wednesday to salute workers fighting the war against COVID-19.

As part of Operation American Resolve, Air Force units around the country are conducting flyovers in an effort to boost morale during this time of severe health and economic impacts resulting from the pandemic.

“We are really excited to show our appreciation for those men and women who are risking their lives every day in the front lines of the war on COVID-19,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard. “So many of our community members, Coloradans, and fellow Americans have experienced overwhelming hardship as a result of this invisible enemy and we hope that the sound of freedom will inspire a sense of community and optimism.”

The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora. Along with the mountain communities of Vail, Aspen and Estes Park, the jets will fly over multiple locations from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs.

“We hope that when our fellow citizens hear the jets fly over, they will know that we remain strong as a nation and we will get through this as one team,” Fesler said. “We are proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel who are fighting the COVID-19 battle here in our state and we salute their service.”