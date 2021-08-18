Fall 2021 Learn to Skate USA program starts Sept. 1
Youth hockey programs start in October
Registration is now open online for the 2021 fall session of Learn to Skate at Dobson Arena. This program offers youth skaters ages 5 to 14 six different levels of instruction based on skating experience, starting with never-ever skaters. Classes are 45 minutes long with 30 minutes of group instruction and 15 minutes of free skating. Rental skates are included.
Dates: Wednesdays, Sept. 1 through Nov. 3
Times: 3:30 or 4:15 p.m. (Level 5 and 6 skaters should sign up for 4:15 p.m. slot)
Ages: 5 to 14
Location: John A. Dobson Arena
Cost: $150 for the ten-week session
Registration: vailrec.com/register
Registration is also open for Dobson Arena youth hockey programs. These programs will teach the fundamentals of ice hockey through fun and educational instruction, as well as provide an introduction to competition. With three different sessions, there are options for many ages to improve their hockey skills!
Register Now
Mini Mites U6 (2015 and 2016 birth years)
Days & Times: Thursdays, 4:15-5:15 p.m. and Sundays, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Location: Dobson Arena, with a few scheduled games at the Eagle Ice Rink
Season 1 (Fall): Oct. 14 through Dec. 19
Season 2 (Winter): Jan. 6 through March 13
Cost: $167 for one season or $267 for both seasons; rental equipment available on a first-come, first-served basis
Mites U8 (2013 and 2014 birth years)
Days & Times: Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. and Sundays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Location: Dobson Arena, with a few scheduled games at the Eagle Ice Rink and the opportunity to play teams from Glenwood Springs
Season 1 (Fall): Oct. 14 through Dec. 19
Season 2 (Winter): Jan. 6 through March 13
Cost: $167 for one season or $267 for both seasons; rental equipment available on a first-come, first-served basis
VRD Girls Youth Hockey (Ages 9 and up; flexible)
Days & Times: Tuesdays, 4:15-5:15 p.m. and Sundays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Season 1 (Fall): Oct. 12 through Dec. 19
Season 2 (Winter): Jan. 4 through March 13
Cost: $167 for one season or $267 for both seasons; rental equipment may be available
To sign up for youth programs at Dobson Arena, visit vailrec.com/register. For more information, including rental equipment needs, contact Andy Holland, Assistant Dobson Ice Arena Manager, at 970-479-2271 or via email at aholland@vailrec.com.