Fall prep preview: Battle Mountain cross-country

Will Brunner and Porter Middaugh at the end of a midweek trail run. Both runners will be top-10 threats in the 4A state meet in October.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

For the last 20 years, head coach Rob Parish — with the undeniable assistance of his wife, Kelly — has put on an end-of-summer cross-country camp with the Battle Mountain boys and girls. The escape to the Breckenridge area is less about the extra thousand feet of altitude-induced red blood cell increase and more about the team meals, skit nights, senior-led games and nightly alumni talks. Heading into the 2022 season, the Huskies find themselves uniquely positioned to benefit just a little more than usual from the team-bonding, identity-finding pre-season experience.

“The seniors dictate the culture, so it’s always different,” Parish said of the general vibe in the locker ro— team tent — if you will.

“I think the whole team is trying to sort out how to do things without Sully.”

Sullivan Middaugh, whom Parish referred to as a “soldier of the plan,” one who set the pace in every workout, from recovery runs to 400-intervals, has left a hole that feels — even at a program with DI and Olympic alumni — pretty gaping.

“He was the oldest, the best and he was the ultimate leader — he was positive, he set the tone, he kept everybody organized — so I think even the girls are feeling the loss of Sully a bit,” Parish said.

On the boys side, younger brother Porter steps in with school-record 3200-meter credentials. Twenty minutes into a recent 10-mile trail run on the steep trails off Singletree, however, it was Will Brunner — the recent national high school trail champion — who was yakking up a storm as the pair nonchalantly surged up the 12% grade in 90-degree heat.

“It was just great team bonding,” Brunner said brightly when asked about the summer camp — his elite, race-ready fitness obvious by his ability to hold a conversation. As the pair created a mile-long gap between the rest of the team, Brunner seemed unaffected by the sun, the heat … and the pace … which should concern every 4A team

“For me personally, I’ve definitely taken a step forward. All of our trail runs and speedwork has been higher quality than last summer,” he said. Brunner took big strides in track, but he appears ready to hit a new level this fall.

Point being: the 1-2 punch from the boys will be lethal.

“The success of the guys team will be dependent on who steps up to be 4,5,6 and how far they step up,” the sage coach said, a somewhat predictable cliche in the cross world. The No. 3 spot is Jorge Sinoloa’s, presumably. The junior finished seventh in the region as a sophomore and has a knack for rounding into form when it counts.

Bergen Drummet, Theo Krueger, Sawyer Blair, Christian Alveraz and Jacob Lindall have all shown fitness on the trails this summer.

“We’ll see who translates that to the 5K,” Parish said.

“I think it’s going to be an ever-changing thing,” added assistant coach Spencer Messer of the 3-8 spots. “Which has me as a coach super-pumped.”

Husky girls look to continue regional dominance

While the boys team has some sorting out to do, the Battle Mountain girls are a veteran group who “knows what to do,” according to Parish.

“They’ve been in the fire for a long time,” he said.

Milaina Almonte is the senior leader, “But, all these girls have been the studs since they were freshmen and sophomores,” Parish quickly added.

Milaina Almonte competed for the U18 USATF mountain running team in Italy in July. She is the top returning runner for Battle Mountain.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

That includes Lindsey Whitton and Lindsey Kiehl, who were 17th and 21st at state in 2021, respectively, and Presley Smith and senior Gabby Leonardo. Addison Beuche, another junior, was just four seconds behind Leonardo at the state meet last year as a sophomore as well. The group’s meticulous drive for excellence is reminiscent of the greatest Huskies team of all-time.

Members of the Huskies finish a training run during the first week of organized practices.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“The girls team in 2017 that was so successful, they did every little thing they could to set themselves up for success,” Parish said of the group that placed third at the Nike National meet.

“I don’t know if our team is quite at that point, but they’re doing so many things well and pushing each other to run really well.”

Battle Mountain’s girls team has finished 2-1-1-2-2-2-2 at the last seven state meets, with Niwot holding the top podium spot firmly over the last four iterations. Last year, the running-magnet school did their best impression of the 1992 Adams State cross-country team (which had a perfect score of 15 at the NCAA national meet) and notched a 20 to win their fourth-straight team title. This year, they’ll be just as tough, with 5-6 girls on the team capable of running under 5-minutes in the mile.

“It’s never ending,” Parish said of the depth of the Boulder County rivals.

The fun part of coaching

In addition to days of long mountain runs around Breckenridge, Battle Mountain brought back some alumni to speak to the 2022 team during preseason camp. Lizzy Harding, a former Tar Heel who won two state titles for the Huskies, spoke about her experience at Battle Mountain. After battling a slew of injuries throughout college, her words regarding the importance of relying on the team through the good and the bad was particularly powerful.

On the second night Josiah Middaugh talked about having a growth mindset and the psychology of training and racing.

“He also talked about how it’s not going to happen overnight,” Messer relayed of the XTERRA champ who was a good but not great high school and college runner. “But (he) just stuck with things and managed to have a lot of success; (he talked about) having grit and pushing through stuff.”

Finally, John O’Neil, a former school-record holder, spoke on the history of the team.

“This was one where the kids asked the most questions,” said Messer. Considering the makeup of the team, the curiosity is probably healthy. Parish pointed out that in running, when the established top dog can set the tone and pace, it allows everyone else to just focus on putting one foot in front of the other. A changing of the guard — when followers must transition to leadership — can sometimes be messy. But that’s what the coaches signed up for.

“That’s the fun part of coaching,” Parish said when asked how he’ll manage the team as they find their identity.

“They have to sort that out themselves. It is fun to watch that maturation, but it will happen for sure.”

His athletes aren’t the only ones who grow and change, either.

“As I get older as a coach, I really want the kids to enjoy the journey. I really want them to enjoy the process, enjoy each other and take ownership of their training and running lives,” he said of his goals for the group.

In “taking ownership of their trajectory,” Parish and his staff hope to give their young athletes the tools to succeed beyond the course, too.

“We want them to strive for the best version of themselves,” he said.

“No matter what the time is — don’t leave money on the table.”