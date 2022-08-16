Fall prep sports preview: Vail Mountain School boys soccer

The Gore Rangers will be without the services of their field general from 2021, Nick Kirwood.

There are two big storylines heading into the 2022 Vail Mountain School boys soccer season.

First, there are roster spots needing to be filled. Second is CHSAA’s class restructuring of 2A to include 44 schools, including VMS. The way second-year coach Jake Rainey sees it, those two elements will work in the Gore Rangers’ favor.

“It’s going to be really competitive to make the team and earn a starting spot. I think it should up our level of play,” he said of the “overall tone” in the locker room.

“It’s really up to them as individuals if they want to earn those spots and the effort they’re willing to put in. That will improve the overall quality and intensity of the team.”

Once the starting 11 is set, making a strong run in playoffs is something that Rainey believes is “ours to lose.”

“I think the boys are really looking forward to it,” he said of the reclassification from 3A, which falls more in line with the school’s student population. Rainey said the team’s expectation is to compete for the 2A state title, which was won by Crested Butte last year.

“It’s tough for us to know how much the challenge level of 2A is, but you still have to win the games. And it’s soccer, anything can happen,” he said.

“You gotta make sure you show up.”

Rainey’s junior-heavy squad will find out what 2A is all about soon enough. They’re slated to face the Titans on Sept. 6.

“That will be a really important game to gauge how we fair against 2A at the highest level.”

Vail Mountain School season record (past 10 seasons) 2021: 10-6-2 2020: 4-2 2019: 8-7-1 2018: 11-5 2017: 5-9 2016: 14-4 2015: 16-2-1 2014: 13-4-1 2013: 9-5-2 2012: 4-8-1

In his first year at the helm, Rainey was gifted with an ultra-talented veteran squad. Led by senior captain Nick Kirwood, who scored 13 goals on the year, and fellow captains Peter Hughes, Sebastian Kohlhofer and Connor Provencher, the Gore Rangers went 10-6-2 before being bounced in the 3A state quarterfinals against eventual state runner-up Jefferson Academy.

“We had some really strong senior leaders that led us on a pretty strong run,” Rainey said.

“It was a great season.”

Rainey’s coaching staff intentionally brought up many junior varsity players for the stretch run, to “sit on the bench, practice with varsity and feel that intensity.” Through the first week of practice, there has been a noticeable improvement in the performance level.

“Even now, I’ve seen their game upped to the next level,” Rainey noted.

Though this team has a large junior class, four seniors will still likely set the tone.

Up top, Nolan Kim, who had four goals and seven assists in 2021, will bring quickness and speed. “He was such a key important piece for us last year,” Rainey said.

“Just a really quick play-maker, really lethal attacker. You can trust him with the ball at all times. He’s able to finish but also create opportunities for others.”

In the goal, Mason Geller’s pure athleticism and reflexes put him in the conversation for the top 10 in his position statewide.

“And that’s not an exaggeration,” his coach praised.

“He’s worked a lot with our goalkeeper coach even in the offseason, and he’s really honed his craft. And he’s really stepped up leadership-wise.”

Tommy Steele and Thomas Turilli will add depth.

“They’re pretty important pieces to our success,” Rainey said of the two players who were the school’s lone Vail Valley soccer club summer players.

“Holding down the midfield and holding down the backline, whatever that may look like.”

2022 Schedule Aug. 27 vs. Colorado Academy Aug. 30 vs. Steamboat Springs Sept. 2 at Lotus School for Excellence Sept. 6 at Crested Butte Sept. 9-10 Tournament TBD Sept. 13 vs. Basalt Sept. 15 at Aspen Sept. 20 at Roaring Fork Sept. 29 at Moffat County Oct. 1 at Atlas Preparatory School Oct. 4 at Summit Oct. 7 vs. Coal Ridge Oct. 20 vs. Delta

In addition to testing 2A against Crested Butte, VMS has a healthy amount of 3A and 4A competition on the calendar. The Gore Rangers face Roaring Fork, the surprise 3A state champions, on Sept. 20. They also have Steamboat Springs early and open against rivals Colorado Academy on Aug. 27.

“The boys always circle that one on the calendar,” the coach said of the game against Academy.

“It’s going to be physical; it’s going to be a bloodbath kind of game.”

While Rainey is hoping his squad is still standing when the states’ final game is played, his coaching staff has the bigger picture in view as well.

“We’re hoping to develop our character,” he said of one of his goals for the team.

“At times our team just wasn’t the best reflection of itself last year and I think that’s something that Kevin and I really want to improve this year. (We want to) make sure the boys are willing to work with others and have better sportsmanship overall.”