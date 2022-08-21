Fall preps preview: Vail Christian football

Taylor Shull, the Saints leader in rushing and passing yards, returns to guide Vail Christian in 2022.

Vail Christian football coach Tim Pierson is pretty matter-of-fact when it comes to the state of his team coming off of a 10-1 season where it graduated one-third of its roster.

“Vail Christian was hit hard with graduation,” he stated.

He’s also no-nonsense when it comes to his team’s focus: enjoying the game and working hard. When asked what his goals were for the year, he said, “To have fun playing football together. To put every other distraction aside and play a fun game.”

Even though eight key seniors have departed, the Saints bring back senior quarterback Taylor Shull, who led the team in passing and rushing yards. The question is, who will he be throwing to?

Graduation created perhaps its most gaping hole in the wide receiving corps, where Jeff Hall, Vincent Nowicki, Leo Rothenberg and the rest of the seniors accounted for almost 84% of the team’s total receiving yards. Junior Daniel Farrell will be the highest-producing returner after accounting for 207 yards through the air in 2021.

Vincent Nowicki is one of eight seniors the Saints lost to graduation from a team that went 10-1 in 2021.

Offensive lineman Carlos Chavez and fullback Angelk Palacio will provide blocking for running back and linebacker Andre Skweir. Together with defensive back Theo Moritz and Shull, those five will form the core group of senior leaders.

“We are a mix of experienced and first-year football players,” Pierson noted. As far as the landscape of the rest of the Northwest 8-man league, 2021 runner-up Rangley (5-4 overall record and 5-1 in the league) provided the stiffest challenge during Vail Christian’s dominant run last fall (other than non-league foe Sanford). That being said, the Saints still won 36-12. Vail Christian ends the year at home against the Panthers on Oct. 28.

Pierson, however, isn’t dwelling on any particular game on the schedule.

“The game we play that week is the most important,” he stated.

“We will have fun.”