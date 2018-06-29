Families Belong Together march is Saturday, June 30, at Edwards rest stop

EDWARDS — On Saturday, June 30, marchers will assemble in Washington, D.C., and at more than 700 other locations across the country, including Eagle County, for a peaceful rally to demand Congress and the Trump Administration enact humane immigration policies and the reunification of separated children with their families.

The local Families Belong Together rally will begin at 11 a.m. at the Edwards rest stop off Interstate 70 exit 163 on the east side of Edwards Access Boulevard.

RSVP to the event at https://act.moveon.org/event/families-belong-together. For more information, email Cathy Vaughan-Grabowski at flickchick55@gmail.com.