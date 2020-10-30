Family Entertainment – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Credit: Kevin Banker | Banker Cinefoto

Special to the Daily

1. Cross Creek Disc Golf Course

2. Riverwalk Theatre

3. Buzz’s Backcountry Adventures

Since it opened in 2017, Cross Creek Disc Golf Course has emerged as a destination for disc golfers from all around the Rocky Mountain region. Located just outside of Gypsum in tranquil, high alpine forest, the layout offers challenge, variety and an abundance of natural beauty, which players of all ages and abilities are able to enjoy.

The Scott family, in partnership with the Flying Eagle Disc Society disc golf club, have worked tirelessly to make upgrades that have resulted in the course becoming one of the highest-rated in the state. Plans are currently being drafted to expand the facility to include more courses and on-site camping for visitors.

Cross Creek Disc Golf Course offers day passes for all-day unlimited play as well as yearly memberships for those who wish to enjoy the course all season long. Annual tournaments bring in some the best players from around the country and regular club events allow locals to engage in friendly and relaxed competition with their peers.

For more information and to plan your visit, visit crosscreekdiscgolf.com or follow the course on Facebook and Instagram.

­—Steve Klehfoth