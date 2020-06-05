Family-friendly march for racial equity planned Sunday in Eagle
The Family Solidarity March for Racial Equity is planned Sunday in Eagle.
The march will begin at the corner of Second Street and Broadway at 11 a.m. and continue down Eagle’s main street to town park. Organizers say once everyone arrives at the park, the crowd will “observe 8 minutes and 47 seconds of silence in honor of George Floyd and to acknowledge the struggles and violence caused by systemic racism.”
Participants are urged to wear a mask, make a sign, pack a picnic and bring an open mind.
“This is an opportunity for Eagle County families to come together as allies and support our fellow humans,” states the event’s Facebook announcement. ” All attendees are encouraged to spend time getting to know one another and sharing ideas. Children are welcome, violence and destruction are not.”
Eagle Police Chief Joe Staufer and Town of Eagle Event Coordinator Brian Hall will join the march and will provide traffic control as necessary. Bathrooms at the park will be open during the event.
