Family Leadership Training Institute applications open; program begins Jan. 5

EAGLE — Colorado State University Extension is now accepting applications for the 2019 Eagle County class of the Colorado Family Leadership Training Institute. The Institute focuses on developing leadership skills, civic literacy and civic participation skills and is based on the premise that family members are the best advocates for children and families in communities.

"The Family Leadership Training Institute was an awesome opportunity to grow as a person and learn to be an active member of my community. Everything I learned helped me to understand my inner power to help others," said Perla Chavez, a 2018 program graduate.

Each year, this opportunity is offered to 25 participants who are screened and selected based on their availability and readiness to become effective change agents on behalf of children, youth and families. Those with community leadership experience, as well as those just beginning their journey of civic engagement, are invited to apply.

Selected participants will come together for an intensive training that includes:

• A daylong retreat to develop group communication on Saturday, Jan. 5.

• Monday evening classes from Jan. 7 to June 3 focused on the change process, skill building and tools of civic engagement.

• A visit to the state capitol on April 15 to meet with legislators and learn the inner workings of government.

• Ongoing support for the development and implementation of a community civic project based on personal passion.

• Local graduation ceremonies on June 3 and Family Leadership Training Institute certification upon successful completion of the 20-week course.

• Grant funding allows CSU Extension to offer scholarships for the full $2,500 cost of the program to all accepted applicants. In exchange, participants give the commitment of time reflected in class attendance and a personal community project.

Those interested in the Family Leadership Training Institute program may apply online at fltiofcolorado.colostate.edu. For more information about participating in the program, contact Glenda Wentworth at 970-328-8630 or glenda.wentworth@eaglecounty.us.