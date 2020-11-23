Family Learning Center in Edwards launches ’Adopt-a classroom’ program

Community members can participate in the “Adopt-A-Classroom” through a monthly classroom sponsorship.

Special to the Daily

While the age of pen pals has passed, the Family Learning Center is looking to create the same sense of camaraderie in the community as in the days-of-old. FLC, located off Highway 6 in Edwards, is launching an ‘Adopt-A-Classroom’ program to connect community members in the Eagle River Valley with the early childhood education center’s students and teachers.

“Wewant the community to know FLC not just by the name, but by the teachers and students that make FLC what it is,” said Whitney Young, director of operations at FLC. “Many people have fond memories of writing to a pen pal and eagerly awaiting their response. We want to mimic that in a more modern format.”

Community members can participate in the “Adopt-A-Classroom” through a monthly classroom sponsorship. The classroom sponsorship is available as a recurring monthly gift, with a minimum donation of $40. Community members can select their level of participation in the program and become that classroom’s “buddy.“

Each level of giving comes with a virtual introduction to the adopted classroom, handwritten notes and cards from students, bi-monthly virtual hellos, and other surprise-and-delights. Community buddies are encouraged to write to students and teachers also.

“With the current environment created by COVID-19, we had to rethink our annual fundraising event, and I think we are all craving more socialization and sense of community,” said Young. “The funds raised through this ‘Adopt-A-Classroom’ program help provide our students and teachers with valuable resources and allows us to continue to offer more affordable tuition for families within our community.”

Every contribution to FLC makes a difference to the center, such as:

$40 provides sanitation and cleaning products to protect against COVID-19 and other illnesses

$50 provides classroom materials for teachers

$75 provides students with playground toys and structures that meet licensing requirements

$100 provides teachers with monthly trainings to make sure they have the support and tools necessary to give kids the best education experience

$200 supports the FLC building fund to ensure that everything stays running smoothly and that a safe and comfortable facility is provided to students and staff

$250 supports the purchase of social and emotional curriculum materials for a classroom

$500 provides a nutritious breakfast, lunch and snack daily for one child annually

$1,000 provides the most up-to-date classroom technology.

To register, donate or learn more about the “Adopt-A-Classroom” program, visit coloradogives.org/flcadoptaclassroom.

For those interested in a one-time cause gift, please consider making a donation to FLC on or before Colorado Gives Day, December 8, 2020, at coloradogives.org/FamilyLearningCenter.