Family Learning Center in Edwards launches fall giving challenge

The Family Learning Center launched a fall giving challenge, where 100% of the donations up to $12,500 will be matched by a local donor through Oct. 31, 2022.

Family Learning Center/Courtesy Photo

Ensuring equitable access to quality and affordable early child care is a hefty challenge, but one that the Family Learning Center in Edwards has been striving to meet for over 20 years.

In September, the organization launched a giving challenge where every dollar donated up to $12,500 will be matched by a former board member and donor.

The donations will go to help fund numerous of the organization’s mission and efforts, including everything from supporting its tuition assistance programs, classroom projects and nutritious meals as well as helping to maintain competitive salaries for staff in a challenging workforce environment.

The non-denominational organization has been an early childhood education center for local children since 1999 and became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2000, providing care to children between the ages of eight weeks to 6 years.

Whitney Young, the organization’s executive director, said one thing that makes the center unique is that it seeks to make its services affordable for all families in Eagle County.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Currently, 82% of its students are English language learners and the vast majority of its students are on some sort of tuition assistance program — whether it’s through the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program, the federally-funded Early Head Start program, or the center’s own sliding tuition scale program for families. Overall, the school aims to have one-third of its students be enrolled with CCAP, one-third with Early Head Start and one-third as tuition-paying or using the sliding scale.

Even for those tuition-paying families, Young said the organization tries to keep its care affordable.

“We try to keep it the same cost or a dollar less than the other early childhood education centers,” she said. “That’s a big thing in our mission is to keep it affordable for working-class families.”

A safe place

The Family Learning Center is a non-denominational, nonprofit early childhood education center that has been providing care in Eagle County since 1999.

Family Learning Center/Courtesy Photo

Like many of the families at the Family Learning Center, local mother Lesley Murillo has utilized these programs to ensure that her son, Julian, has a safe place to learn while she’s at work.

Murillo’s son Julian will turn 2 later this month and has been attending the Family Learning Center since July 2021, when he was eight months old.

Julian, according to both Young and the Family Learning Center’s Site Director Cristina Betancourt Santos, is a favorite of the center’s many students, saying that he has a “fan club” made up of the center’s teachers and staff members.

“Everybody knows him,” Young said. “He’s one of our favorite little babies; we all love him.”

Murillo had been relying on babysitters to help care for her son in the first months of his life. However, this care was unreliable, and ultimately, she said, following some issues with a sitter where Julian broke his arm, a social worker helped the family secure an emergency spot at the Family Learning Center.

Since then, Murillo reported Julian has learned a lot. Betancourt Santos added that Julian now is learning many new words, repeating a lot of what he hears, and even took his first steps while at the school.

Murillo added that not only does Julian love going to school, but that being at the school has allowed him to “compartido con más niños” — socialize with the other kids and have many new experiences.

Murillo described the center as “un lugar muy segura, donde mi hijo esta en buenas manos,” a safe place where she can leave her son in safe hands.

This, she said, gives her “tranquilidad en mi trabaja,” peace of mind while she’s at work.

With the Family Learning Center, this peace of mind has been one of the biggest impacts on her life, Murillo said, adding that she can go to work and not worry about whether she’ll have to take a day off work because her care has canceled on her.

Lessening the financial burden

Not only that, but Murillo said the center has helped support her and her family through life changes, including facing possible homelessness.

Initially, Murillo had qualified for the Colorado Childcare Assistance Program, but at some point was disqualified after a change in income.

Young said that this type of disqualification can be common for the center’s families as the qualifications are based on income, and families can fall off for increasing their income (even $100 over the poverty line) through employment opportunities as well as the fact that many families’ income changes throughout the year due to the seasonal nature of the resort-based economy in Eagle County.

In order to keep Julian enrolled at the center, the team was able to help provide them with sliding scale assistance — something the center provides based on income and hardship — as well as ultimately, connect and qualify the Murillos for Early Head Start, which provides not only money for care but also a number of support services.

The Family Learning Center is just one of the programs in Eagle County with Early Head Start spaces, with currently 21 spaces designated for the program. Qualification for the program is based on a number of high-risk factors including homelessness, immigration status, single-parent households and more, Young said.

Early Head Start provides families with resources like a representative that works with the family at home to reverse the impact of certain high-risk factors and meet the family’s needs. In addition, the education provided by the Family Learning Center helps reduce the long-term impact of high-risk factors as well.

“Early childhood education is a big protective factor: it gives lots of resources, it gives lots of education to your child, supports development and more,” Young said.

“We have all these different developmental connections, we do assessments for kids here — so if your child has any developmental delays, we’re going to catch them at an early age. And when you get those interventions at an early age: One, it’s a lot easier to keep them through the district, but then two, it’s also a lot easier to change those development delays and bring them up to speed with the interventions that we do so that the child doesn’t have those when they get older, which is awesome,” she added.

In addition to connecting parents like Murillo to state, federal and center-based financial assistance, the Family Learning Center works in other ways as well to lessen the financial burdens on families. This includes an emergency tuition assistance program to provide short-term tuition assistance for families facing financial strain and other challenges such as loss of employment, home fires, divorce and other reasons.

It also includes daily efforts by the center to ensure that materials and supplies needed for special events, activities and projects are paid for by the organization, rather than by teachers or families.

“That is an important thing because we are dealing with some lower-income families, we don’t want them to feel ashamed or excluded from things like that,” Young said.

Overcoming challenges

The Family Learning Center is one of the county’s Early Head Start providers and also works in numerous ways with families to alleviate the financial burden of early childhood education.

Family Learning Center/Courtesy Photo

In addition to helping family’s overcome the financial burden of child care and early childhood education, the center has faced numerous challenges — as with many other child care providers — in recent years.

While the center has the licensed capacity to serve 223 students, it typically only sees enrollment between 90 and 100. And, since COVID-19, this enrollment number has been between 50 and 70, according to Young. This is not because it doesn’t have a waitlist or demand — the center’s wait list is around 200 students — but because of challenges with staffing.

Through creative and unique measures — such as hiring Spanish-speaking teachers, working with Colorado Mountain College to provide additional education and certification for their teachers as well as getting two local apprentices through the CareerWise program — the center has been able to make some progress on hiring.

However, with these new positions, there comes an additional funding need. And by providing its teachers with more education and experience, there comes a need for increases to salaries based on their salary schedule.

“In order to not have to keep increasing the cost of tuition, it requires a lot of funds,” Young said. “We rely specifically on things like grants, donors, and foundations supporting us so we can keep paying these teachers competitive wages as well.”

It’s with these hurdles in mind and its desire to continue providing the consistent, equitable and affordable education that the Family Learning Center has launched its current giving campaign. All donations, up to $12,500 will be matched, with all donations making an impact on the community.

According to its website, $20 can provide enough food to feed ten children lunch. $75 can provide students with toys and structures, $100 can help support teacher development and $200 or more helps build its fund to “make sure that everything stays running smoothly and that we can provide a safe and comfortable facility to our students and staff.”

In addition to seeking fundraising support, the center is also looking for community members to join its board, specifically, individuals with development and real estate experience as the center eyes its next challenge: looking for a new space. The center is currently renting its space from the neighboring St. Claire’s church and with its lease set to expire in 2025, it will be looking for a new space as well as starting a capital campaign.

Visit FLCEdwards.org to learn more or to donate.