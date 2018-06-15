Famous sommelier Andre Mack hosting La Tour wine dinner on June 19

Andre Mack has made a name for himself in the business of winemaking, becoming one of the most sought-after brands in the United States and across the globe.

As part of Mack's mission of educating people to have fun and enjoy good wine, he will be hosting the Andre Mack Wine Dinner at La Tour Restaurant & Bar in Vail, where he and Chef Ferzacca will be treating guests to the pairings of decadent wines and haute cuisine.

Mack was the winner of the Best Young Sommelier in America award in 2003 and has been featured in Food and Wine, Wine & Spirits Magazine, The New York Times, The Huffington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. His witty style and unpretentious knowledge has given his neo-iconic brand a cult-like following.

"Wine is not a beverage reserved for the elite, but can and should be enjoyed by everyone," Andre Mack said. "A wine's place is on the table right next to the salt and pepper, as a compliment–even a condiment to the food. It is not meant only to be collected, but to enhance your meal and your way of life."

Event Menu

The June 19 event will feature amazing menu pairings with the first course including foie gras torchon, almonds, Meyer lemon and 2016 Bottoms Up, Riesling/Chenin Blanc. This wine dinner is billed to be a memorable night of great food, fine wines, and of course, lots of fun. It will also be an opportunity for guests to meet the legendary Andre Mack.

While La Tour Restaurant & Bar is known for its five-star culinary reviews and beautiful ambiance, interested persons are advised to reserve their seats as soon as possible as the event is predicted to sell out.

More information about the Andre Mack wine dinner and how to be a part of the fun-filled night can be found on latour-vail.com or by calling 970-476-4403.