Father’s Day, beer festivals, BBQ, art, lifts open and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 6/16/23

The town of Minturn is hosting a special Father's Day market on Saturday.

Town of Minturn/Courtesy photo

Father’s Day Happenings

Father’s Day Minturn Market

Even though the official Minturn Market doesn’t start for two weeks, the town of Minturn is kicking things off a little early with a special Father’s Day edition on Saturday. Bring Dad out to enjoy live music and try axe throwing with Wood and Steel Axe Company. If golf is more dad’s speed, the Vail Golf Club will be hosting a putting and chipping contest. Prizes from Yeti, the town of Minturn and Vail Golf Club will be handed out to the dads who bring their A-game. Toast dad with whiskey samples from Eagle River Whiskey, a new distillery in Minturn and try wine samples at Wild Mountain Cellars, also based in Minturn. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Next week will be another themed event. The Makers Market will take place next Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and then the regular season will run every Saturday from July 1 through September 2. For more information, go to Minturn.org .

Super Dad 2K Fun Run & Walk

Get outside and exercise this Father’s Day Weekend with the Super Dad 2K Fun Run & Walk at Nottingham Park in Avon from 9 to 10 a.m. Wear a costume and bring the whole family. The event starts at Metcalf Cabin neat Nottingham Lake. Crafts and refreshments will be provided. To find out more, go to DiscoverAvon.org .

Spa Deals for Dad

Let Dad choose how he wants to be pampered at Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon. Either book an appointment of buy a gift card at a discount for an upcoming treatment like the signature Gentleman’s Facial or the Mountain Man Pedicure. For more information go to SpaAnjali.com .

At Exhale at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek this Sunday only, book two spa services and get the second one at 50% off. Call 970-748-7500 to reserve a time for dad to unwind. You can also save at Exhale with their gift card sale. 25% of all gift cards with code: FATHERSDAY25 now through Father’s Day.

Vines at Vail Winery

Does Dad like wine? Cigars? Charcuterie? All that can be found at Vines at Vail, stop by their location at 4 Eagle Ranch near Wolcott located about four miles north of Interstate 70. The first glass of wine and one cigar is free for dads. Dads also get 50% off wine and charcuterie and 15% off wine takeaway. There will also be a special 20% off goods for members’ wine takeaway. Make a reservation by calling 970-949-9463 from noon to 6 p.m. VinesAtVailWinery.com .

Vail Craft Beer Classic

Sample beers, hard seltzers and ciders this weekend at the Vail Craft Beer Classic. Ryan Cox Photography/Courtesy photo

This event isn’t necessarily for dads, it’s for anyone old enough to enjoy craft beer and other beverages at the 7th annual Vail Craft Beer Classic. For two days, Vail Village will be set up as an outdoor festival atmosphere and sippers can taste samples from over 30 breweries and beverage makers in Colorado. In addition to beer, ticket holders can try hard seltzers and ciders.

Get a full list of breweries and beverage companies and what they are pouring on the website. A Line up of bands will be listed, too. Tickets can be purchased on the website for the Friday evening session and the Saturday afternoon session. Early tasting tickets are available for purchase.

Did we mention there’s keg bowling at the event? Team Player Productions, the organizers of the beer festival, also produces Vail Oktoberfest in Lionshead and Vail Village, so consider this practice for the keg bowling in September.

Come early and go for a mountain bike ride or a hike and know that proceeds from ticket sales will go to help local nonprofit Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, which supports the maintenance and construction of sustainable mountain biking and hiking trails throughout Eagle County.

Search for Vail Craft Beer Classic in Eventbrite and for more information on the event, go to VailCraftBeerClassic.com .

Vail Arts Festival

The Vail Arts Festival kicks off Friday in Lionshead in Vail. The festival opens 9:30 a.m. daily. Vail Daily archive

The 38th annual Vail Arts Festival returns to the Lionshead Mall and Arrabelle Square for a three-day outdoor art show featuring over 60 artists from all over the country, representing 22 states. Spend some time exploring the creativity of all sorts of mediums like ceramics, paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, digital art, drawing, fiber, glass, graphics and printmaking, metal works, wood, mixed media and even fashion as art.

This show gives attendees a chance to speak to the artists about their works, techniques and inspirations. Some artists may even be currently working on a project, so you may be able to view the actual creative process up close.

Stop by after a hike or bike ride on Vail Mountain or before heading to dinner. There will be some live, strolling entertainment at the venue also.

This event is held rain or shine and is free to the public. Free daytime parking can be found in the Lionshead parking structure and Vail Village parking structure. Stop by on Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to VailArtsFestival.com .

B4BC’s Blues, BBQ and Boobs

Eddie Roberts and The Lucky Strokes will play tunes during the Boarders for Breast Cancert event, Blues, BBQ and Boobs, at State Bridge on Saturday. Courtesy photo

When was the last time you’ve been out to State Bridge Lodge? Yes, that State Bridge Lodge along the Upper Colorado River. This weekend is your chance to not only visit a landmark location, which has beginnings that date back to 1890, but you’ll also be helping out the nonprofit, Boarding for Breast Cancer, more commonly referred to as B4BC. The organization has been working hard and teamed up with the “new” State Bridge Lodge to host Blues, BBQ and Boobs to benefit cancer survivorship programs. The event will include live music by Eddie Roberts and The Lucky Strokes and premier chefs utilizing Traeger Grills to provide the barbecue.

Boarders for Breast Cancer was founded in 1996 and advocates for early breast cancer detection and a healthy, active and conscious lifestyle as the best means to prevent breast cancer. Megan Pischke, a former pro snowboarder who used to reside in Eagle County but is now living in Washington, is back this week hosting a B4BC wellness retreat, so this event ties into that long history as well. Pischke is the wellness and marketing director for B4BC and is a breast cancer survivor herself.

There are different ticket prices. A general admission ticket for $60 includes:

Doors open at 8 p.m.

Two drink tickets and two raffle tickets and the cocktail evening

Access to auction and two raffles

8:30 to 10 p.m.: Eddie Roberts and The Lucky Strokes

VIP $150 ticket includes a VIP dinner served by Traeger Grills and their premier chefs Austen Granger and Amanda Haas, plus Tracey VanCuran with Foods of Vail.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Two drink tickets plus five raffle tickets and Yeti Drinkware Cup

5 to 6 p.m.: Acoustic cocktail hour with Kory Montgomery

Meet and Greet with Eddie Roberts and The Lucky Strokes

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Dinner by Traeger Grills

6:30 to 8 p.m.: Eddie Roberts and The Lucky Strokes

8:30 to 10 p.m.: Eddie Roberts and The Lucky Strokes

Early Access to auction items and raffles

To get tickets, search for Blues, BBQ and Boobs on Eventbrite.com and to learn more about Boarders for Breast Cancer, go to B4BC.org .

Lifts open at Vail & Beaver Creek

The lifts open for daily operations at Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Mountain this weekend. Beaver Creek/Courtesy photo

This weekend also marks the start of daily lift operations during the summer at Vail and Beaver Creek. Gondola One (No. 1) in Vail Village and the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) will open on Friday and the Centennial Express (No. 6) will open on Saturday.

Beaver Creek summer 2023 operating dates and hours

Open daily: June 17 – September 4

Open Saturday and Sunday only: September 9 – 24

Centennial Express Lift, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Vail Mountain Season Dates:

June 16 – Sept. 4: Open daily from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Oct. 1: Open Friday – Sunday from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In addition to lift service, the resorts are also offering other activities at the top and at the base of the lifts. At the Lionshead base area, work on your short game with mini golf. This summer, tubing and the Forest Flyer will be available at Epic Discovery along with other activities like bungee jumping and the kid’s zip line. Fuel up at Talon’s Deck Outdoor Grill and Bistro 14 at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) and at Mid-Vail Grill at the top of Gondola One (No. 1).

Beaver Creek will have mini golf, bungee jumping, a climbing wall and gem panning at the base of the Centennial Lift (No. 6) this summer. At the top of the lift, Spruce Saddle will provide eats, lawn sports and lounge chairs so you can enjoy the view. Free family programming like outdoor yoga, live music and more returns this weekend as well.

To see ticket prices, trail maps for trail running, hiking and biking and a full list of summer offerings go to Vail.com . and BeaverCreek.com .