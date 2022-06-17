Father’s Day Picks: What to do this Father’s Day in the Vail Valley

Instead of having dad grill, let the professional chefs take care of the meals this Father's Day.

Emerson Vieira/Unsplash

Father’s Day is this Sunday and there are plenty of events already happening like the lifts being open at Vail and Beaver Creek, the King of the Mountain Volleyball Tournament at Ford Park, the Vail Farmers Market and Art Show and the Vail Arts Festival. To help you honor dear old pops, here are a few ideas beyond a new tie.

Brunch, BBQ & Steak

Leonora at The Sebastian Vail – Father’s Day barbecue and breakfast brunch: 7 a.m. to noon. Bloody Mary bar, barbecue brunch, traditional brunch favorites and live music.

Cucina at Lodge at Vail – Sunday Brunch from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bloody Mary bar, bottomless mimosas made-to-order omelets, waffles, barbecue pork loin.

Flame at the Four Seasons Resort Vail – Father’s Day Dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m. Specials include a 21-day dry-aged Wagyu ribeye with crispy potato pave, charred broccolini and snow crab Oscar for $135 per person. For dessert, treat dad to Cigars & Whiskey featuring chocolate tuile and Stranahan’s Whiskey ice cream and toasted meringue for $18 per person.

Grand Hyatt Vail – Specialty bourbon-glazed ribs from Tiki Grill, bourbon tasting with Woodinville Bourbon and barrel-aged maple Old Fashioned drinks. The barbecue will be open to all on Sunday from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and all fathers will receive a bottle of Woodinville barrel-aged maple syrup to take home.

Slope Room at Gravity Haus Vail – 3-course dinner for $64 valid through June 19

Golf

Watch the U.S. Open Golf at Southside Benderz and enjoy creative drink specials.

Splash Pic/Unsplash

Speaking of meal deals, how about talking dad out on the golf course and getting a free lunch? The Eagle Ranch Golf Club is running a deal for $100 where you play 18 holes with a cart and lunch is on them. Offer valid after 12 p.m., so book a later tee time to take advantage of this deal.

The U.S. Open Golf Tournament is happening this weekend and if you can’t take dad to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, take him to Southside Benderz where they have some fun bar specials going on:

$2 well shots or pints for birdies

$1 well shots of pints for eagles

$2 sand saves

$0.05 cocktails, beer or wine for a hole in one

*Mention the OPEC Tour and get a pint for the price of a gallon of gas at the Avon Exxon Station

If your dad would rather play golf than watch it, why not get him the Rocky Mountain Golf Card. This card will give dad and a plus-one deals at 10 iconic mountain golf courses:

Cedar Ridge Golf Club – Rangely, CO

Eagle Ranch Golf Club – Eagle, CO

Glenwood Springs Golf – Glenwood Springs, CO

Haymaker Golf Course – Steamboat Springs, CO

Meeker Golf Course – Meeker, CO

Ranch at Roaring Fork – Carbondale, CO

Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks – Silverthorne, CO

Rifle Creek Golf Course – Rifle, CO

Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club – Steamboat Springs, CO

Yampa Valley Golf – Craig, CO

The cost is $79 per card and it can save you up to $860. Go to RockyMountainGolfCard.com to learn more and to purchase a card.

Spa Treatments

Take advantage of the savings on gift cards at Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon.

Spa Anjali/Courtesy photo

Spa treatments aren’t just for Mother’s Day, dad can be pampered, too. Here are a couple of treatments dad will love.

Four Seasons Spa – The Executive Shave includes a custom deep cleanse, exfoliation and luxurious hot shave, plus an age-defying eye and face treatment. If dad needs a haircut, try the Cut & a Cold One offering, where dad gets a haircut from resident barber Guy Bruha while sipping on a beer.

Well & Being Spa at The Hythe Vail – The Gentleman’s Facial treatment helps cleanse, clarify and boost energy with a facial that is customized to the needs of male skin.

Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront – Treat dad to a massage at Spa Anjali and get a discount. Father’s Day is the last day to save $25 on spa gift cards purchased online.

Music

Umphrey’s McGee will take the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at 7 p.m. on Father’s Day.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Does dad like music? The Vilar Performing Arts Center has a whole lineup of acts this summer. Act fast if you want to get a ticket for John Fogerty planning all the tunes dad loves from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, America or Billy Currington. Check out VilarPAC .org for more info.

If dad is more of a classical music lover, the Bravo! Vail Music Festival kicks off next week and goes through early August. If jazz is more his style, the Vail Jazz Festival will be having headliner performances on Thursdays at Vail Square in Lionshead and free concerts at Solaris Plaza in Vail Village on Sundays.

Umphrey’s McGee will be jamming on Sunday night if you want to take dad out to music on Father’s Day. Listen for sounds of funk, metal, jazz, blues and folk and more starting at 7 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

SunsetLIVE! is also happening on Father’s Day in case you want to bring dad to hear Jubilingo, a Denver-based quartet that focuses on blues, rock and funk. SunsetLIVE happens on the Terrace at the Avon Performance Pavilion from 6 to 8 p.m.