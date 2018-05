Feds intercept Ecstasy package heading from Netherlands to Vail

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent posing as a mailman delivered a package to a Vail home supposedly containing garlic and rosemary, but actually filled with Ecstasy – lots of Ecstasy.

The package air-mailed from the Netherlands to 2875 Manns Ranch Road in Vail contained 1,114 green and blue tablets of ecstasy, considered a party drug for its hallucinogenic and stimulative properties.

