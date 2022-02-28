Feeling the crunch: Fat biking on snow offers a unique sensation

Double amputee David Asselin rides a fat bike in Vail at the Winter Mountain Games on Sunday. Asselin said he enjoys fat biking for the crunching sensation the snow creates underneath his wheel.

David Asselin doesn’t shy away from the cold after losing most of his feet to frostbite in 2010.

The double amputee was in Vail over the weekend racing in the Winter Mountain Games fat bike race, where he led the 60-plus age division without heels or toes on his feet.

“My feet are only three inches long,” he said.

Asselin said his friends got a good laugh out of his situation; he lived in Antarctica for 5 years without issue, but was 70 miles from his house in Boulder when a series of small mistakes during a day of ski touring led to him getting lost in the Fraser backcountry.

When Asselin emerged, it was no laughing matter. Temperatures were pushing 30-degrees below zero, and his feet were frozen. He lost his heels and toes, and now has to use inserts when moving.

Asselin said he was living in a perfect area to be recovering from an accident of that nature, because he found so much support from people who had been through similar situations, or worse. He said Paradox Sports in Boulder, a nonprofit that offers accessible climbing experiences for people with disabilities, has been immensely helpful for him.

“These guys don’t let you stay home and whine,” he said. “We have Aron (Ralston), who cut his own arm off in the desert, we have Malcolm (Daly), who lost his leg in an avalanche in Alaska, we have Erik (Weihenmayer) who did the whole Grand Canyon blind in a kayak … they had me climbing three months after my amputation.”

Asselin found bike racing to be an activity which, despite the loss of 10 to 15 watts due to having less leverage on the pedals, he could perform at a much higher level than other sports.

“I can’t walk five miles, but I can race 100-plus miles,” he said.

David Asselin, 61, atop the podium at the Winter Mountain Games in Vail on Sunday. Asselin won the 60-plus age division.

In exploring the bike racing scene in the U.S., Asselin says his most favorite is the type of racing which gets him right back into that bitter cold which cost him his feet.

“In fat bike racing, it’s dark, you’re in the cold with your headlamps on, and it’s just crazy beautiful,” he said.

Asselin says he travels around the state participating in fat bike races, which is what brought him to Vail over the weekend. The Western Slope has had a handful of fat bike races in 2022 and there are more on the calendar. Asselin says he’s really looking forward to Saturday’s race in the Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series, put on by the Cloud City Wheelers.

“I’ve been racing Leadville for four years and in that time it’s become huge,” Asselin said.

The Cloud City Wheelers’ most recent event, the Tennessee Pass Night Jam, is the longest running winter bike race in Colorado. It took place Feb. 5 and attracted more than 120 competitors, an indicator of the sport’s growing popularity.

Asselin says the progression in technology has pushed the sport, with fat bikes now using carbon and titanium to become as lightweight as a cross country mountain bike.

Races often take place at night for the best chances of finding firm snow to ride on. And in that firm snow is one of the sensory aspects of the sport which has spawned a recent wave of autonomous sensory meridian response videos involving the extra-wide, low-tire-pressure wheels of fat bikes rolling over snowy trails.

For Asselin, the sensory aspect of fat biking is a big part of why he enjoys it. He says the crunch of the snow under the tires offers a satisfying feeling which brings him back to his childhood.

“When we were young, we had our Tonka trucks and we would drive them and go ‘vroom vroom,'” he said. “Wherever you go in the snow on a fat bike, it goes ‘vroom vroom.’ It’s like being 10 years old again.”