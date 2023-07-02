Fen fans encouraged to join Wilderness Workshop on Homestake Valley ‘bioblitz’

These wetlands on an 150-acre parcel in the Homestake Creek valley that Homestake Partners bought in 2018 would be inundated if Whitney Reservoir is constructed. The Forest Service received more than 500 comments, the majority in opposition to, test drilling associated with the project and the reservoir project itself.

Heather Sackett/Aspen Journalism

Wilderness Workshop and the Eagle River Watershed Council will host a hands-on exploration of the fens of Homestake Valley on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Homestake Valley, near Red Cliff, is a source of wetland habitats that may be more than 10,000 years old, but is currently under threat of development from another trans-mountain water diversion in the area, a potential reservoir project known as the Whitney Reservoir.

The Homestake Valley is currently being explored for the feasibility of the Whitney Reservoir by the cities of Colorado Springs and Aurora, which hold water rights in the area.

The Aurora Water and Colorado Springs utilities currently own the existing Homestake Reservoir, which was completed in 1967 and collects water from Homestake, Sopris, Missouri, Fancy and French Creeks through a series of pipes and tunnels. Homestake Reservoir can hold up to 42,900 acre feet of water.

Wilderness Workshop is among several groups advocating for the protection of the fens in the area, which could be lost to the new water diversion project.

“Fens are peat-forming, ancient wetlands that prevent soil erosion, store water, recycle nutrients, filter out chemical pollutants, and sequester atmospheric carbon,” according to Wilderness Workshop. “These ancient wetland habitats occupy less than 1 percent of the landscape in the Rocky Mountains, making them a rare and irreplaceable natural resource of outsized importance. Unfortunately they lack the legal protections needed to save them.”

Wilderness Workshop says those who participate in the July 8 event will help the group inventory flora and fauna at the fens, providing a larger data set for scientists to use to better understand the area.

Wilderness Workshop is calling the July 8 event a “bioblitz,” or a participatory science project. The event provides participants “a chance to get your hands dirty while contributing to biodiversity science,” according to Wilderness Workshop. “Using simple technology, we’ll try to find and document as many species as possible. We will have the help and expertise of scientists from the Colorado Natural Heritage Program, as well as naturalists from Walking Mountains Science Center and Janis Lindsey Huggins, botanist and author of ‘Wild at Heart – A Field Guide to Plants, Birds & Mammals.'”

Wilderness Workshop says the group has already documented more than 100 species in the area, and attendees to the July 8 event will help document more by uploading plant and animal observations in the iNaturalist app.

The event will occur rain or shine, and transportation from Minturn, along with lunch will be provided.

To get involved, visit secure.everyaction.com .