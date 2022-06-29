Few surprises in Eagle County’s primary voting

Heidi Ganahl celebrates during a watch party celebrating her Republican primary win for gubernatorial candidacy on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colo.

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP

There were few, if any, surprises in Tuesday’s primary election.

Eagle’s Glenn Lowe III, a Republican, carried his home county, but fell short in his primary bid to be the state representative for District 26 against Savannah Wolfson of Oak Creek. Wolfson in the November election will face Steamboat Springs Democrat Meghan Lukens.

By the numbers 8,846: Current Eagle County vote total for the June 28 primary election 26.74%: Voter turnout for the June 28 primary election. 28.5%: Voter turnout for the 2018 primary election, another non-presidential year. 47%: Turnout in the 2020 primary election, a presidential election year.

Only a small portion of Eagle County is in the 3rd Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives, but more than 1,000 votes were cast for both Democratic and Republican candidates.

As he did elsewhere in the district, Democrat Adam Frisch prevailed in a three-way race against Alex Walker and Soledad Sandoval Tafoya.

On the Republican side, incumbent Lauren Boebert of Silt prevailed by a large margin over primary challenger Don Coram of Montrose.

That result was different in Eagle County, with Coram prevailing by more than 200 votes. Coram received just more than 59% of primary votes in Eagle County.

Boebert also lost in Eagle County in 2020, when a larger portion of the county was in the 3rd.

The county’s results otherwise roughly mirrored statewide primary results.

County Republicans picked Heidi Ganahl as the gubernatorial candidate and Joe O’Dea as the party’s candidate for U.S. Senate. Pam Anderson won a three-way race to run against incumbent Jena Griswold for the secretary of state’s office. Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who’s been embroiled in controversy, finished third in state voting and second in Eagle County.

Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien said slightly more voters cast ballots for Republican candidates than for Democratic candidates. While Democrats enjoy a significant registration advantage in Eagle County, there were far fewer choices on that party’s primary ballot.

O’Brien said Tuesday’s turnout of 26.74% was about “on par” with turnout in 2018, the last non-presidential election year.

Turnout that year, the first year in which unaffiliated voters could cast ballots in primary elections, was 28.5%.

Turnout in 2014, the last non-presidential election year before unaffiliated voters could participate in primary elections, was only about 16%, O’Brien said.

O’Brien said she’s proud of her crew for running an uneventful primary election. But, she added, there’s still more work to do.

Local election officials are still waiting to certify and count ballots with signature problems, as well as ballots trickling in from other counties, as well as overseas and military voters.

The final vote will be certified by July 20.

Then the real work starts in preparation for the Nov. 8 general election.

Issues for the November election must be certified for the ballot by Sept. 9, and ballots for that election will be mailed in early October.

O’Brien said voters should take some time soon to make sure they’ve checked their residential and mailing addresses for accuracy. Place of residence is important because that determines what ballot you’ll receive. Mailing addresses are essential because it’s illegal to forward ballots to another address.

Voters can check their registration through the state system at GoVoteColorado.gov , or can email the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office at elections@eaglecounty.us .

“The next is not far away,” O’Brien said. It’s critical to check.”