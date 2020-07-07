Fewer calls for illegal fireworks over Fourth of July holiday than in years past

Nicole Caylor, of Fort Worth, Texas, stands by as Lily Townsley, 7, right, and Cara Caylor, 5, pick out a sweet treat during the first live Vail Farmers' Market & Art Show of the summer on Sunday in Vail. To be admitted, patrons are required to wear a mask and there is a limit to the number of people admitted.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Smaller crowds in the valley over the July 4 weekend equated to fewer calls to local law enforcement agencies.

Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger said there “very few calls” on Friday evening for illegal fireworks, however, there were a number of reports of underage drinking and smoking marijuana in public.

“A number of the kids we summonsed for Minor in Possession of Alcohol were from Cherry Creek High School in Denver,” Henninger wrote in an email to the Vail Daily.

He also said that Vail Police received “a couple” calls about people not wearing face coverings indoors, per county ordinance.

“But a lot of folks were wearing face coverings or when they saw a uniformed officer they pulled their mask up!” he said.

Based on parking numbers over the years, the Fourth of July is usually one of the busiest times of the year in Vail. With COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s celebration drew a smaller crowd than usual.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

At the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Mike McWilliam said in an email that his dispatchers received about the same number of calls as in years past over the Fourth of July, including “lots of illegal fireworks calls” as well as “one small wildland fire started at Dotsero.”

McWilliam said there were three calls in the county for mask violations and all were handled with warnings, no summons or arrests.

He added that Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is receiving “more domestic violence calls under COVID.”