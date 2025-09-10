Fiesta Americas returns Sunday to Gypsum

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Grupo Tlaloc performs traditional Aztec dances at Fiesta Americas on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Gypsum. The fourth annual festival returns to Lundgren Amphitheater on Sunday.

Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily

Fiesta Americas, a free community festival celebrating Latin American culture, returns to Gypsum on Sunday, Sept. 14, from 2-6 p.m. at the Lundgren Amphitheater. Now in its fourth year, the festival kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the history, contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans.

Organized by Mountain Recreation, My Future Pathways and Eagle County, the festival was created to celebrate the 30% of Eagle County residents and more than half of local school students who identify as Latino or Hispanic.

“While Fiesta Americas celebrates Latino culture, and many attendees do speak Spanish, everyone is invited,” said Jamie Wilson, Mountain Recreation’s marketing and community engagement manager. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate cultural diversity, build community and strengthen our connections across Eagle County and surrounding areas.”

Bella Diva dances Brazilian Samba at Fiesta Americas on Sept. 15, 2024, in Gypsum. Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily

Live performances

Onstage, live music and performers will embrace different aspects of Latino culture. This year’s lineup includes:

Dwende Flamenco, an authentic flamenco dancing group

Martin Estrada, accompanied by the Mariachi Los Viarjos and folkloric ballet Mexico en la Piel

Los Hermanos, a Latin funk band performing covers, originals, cumbia and salsa

Catabella, a Miami-based ensemble returning for a second year, who play cumbia, bachata, salsa and more

Fiesta Americas on Sunday in Gypsum will feature numerous kid-friendly attractions. Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily

Activities and vendors

In addition to the live music, the festival will feature free activities for all ages, including a giant inflatable obstacle course, toddler zones, a mechanical bull, drop-in volleyball games with DJs and a touch-a-truck with local first responders.

More than 45 vendor booths will be on-site, ranging from event sponsors, local nonprofits and artisan vendors. Food trucks will serve tacos, ice cream, sushi, snacks and more. New this year, attendees can test-drive the latest electric vehicle models for free from Tesla, Chevy, Ford, GM and others through a ride-and-drive experience hosted by Clean Energy Economy for the Region and the Monarca Group.

“Fiesta Americas is about more than music and food — it’s about celebrating the richness of Latino culture and creating a sense of belonging for our youth and families,” said Anthony Mata, My Future Pathways’ marketing coordinator. “We are proud to partner in bringing our community together in a way that honors our traditions while building connections across cultures.”

Know before you go

No alcohol will be sold or permitted on site. Please leave pets at home as they are not allowed within the event venue. Coolers are not permitted on the Lundgreen Amphitheater lawn. Free parking is first-come, first-served at the Gypsum Public Library, Gypsum Sports Complex and Eagle Valley High School parking lots. Parking is not allowed on Cooley Mesa Road. The Gypsum Recreation Center will remain open during the event.

For more information, visit MountainRec.org/fiesta-americas/ , on Facebook at @FiestaAmericas or on Instagram at @fiestaamericassec.