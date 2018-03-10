Final Eagle County stakeholder waste diversion meeting is Wednesday, March 14

GYPSUM — Eagle County Solid Waste & Recycling will host a final community stakeholder meeting regarding opportunities for recycling, waste management and waste diversion in northwest Colorado from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14. The meeting will take place at 3289 Cooley Mesa Rd., Bldg. B, in Gypsum. Lunch will be provided.

This is the final stakeholder meeting for the Northwest Colorado Regional Waste Diversion Study. The meeting will include a presentation of the results of the gap analysis and study findings as well as discuss items not covered during previous meetings. All interested community members are invited to participate.

Eagle County Solid Waste & Recycling was awarded a grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to fund this study as part of the Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity program. Souder Miller & Associates was hired to lead the study and prepare findings. The study includes four waste composition audits, four stakeholder meetings, a stakeholder survey, gap analysis and a final report.

Those unable to attend the March 14 meeting can contact Winn Cowman, winn.cowman@soudermiller.com for more information.