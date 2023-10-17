FINAL UPDATE: Police shoot, kill man following foot pursuit in Silverthorne

Traffic backs up near Exit 205 on eastbound Interstate 70 on Monday around 8:30 p.m. as "police activity" caused a closure, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation post.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

10:10 p.m.: Police shot and killed a man during a foot pursuit in Silverthorne after being called Monday, Oct. 16, for a stolen car in progress, according to Silverthorne Town Manager Ryan Hyland.

Around 7:57 p.m., Dillon and Silverthorne police responded to Summit Place Shopping Center for a report of a stolen car in progress, Hyland said. A Silverthorne officer engaged in a foot pursuit with an armed man, he said.

Hyland said the man and the officer both fired their weapons. The man died at the scene. The officer was uninjured. The Colorado Bureau of Investigations is investigating the shooting.

There is no threat to the public, Hyland said. The eastbound 205 entrance ramp onto Interstate 70 will be closed briefly, while an eastbound closure on Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Dillon near the shopping center could last into Monday morning, Hyland said.

The town will provide a further update tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hyland said. He advised travelers to avoid the area.

9:10 p.m.: Eastbound Interstate 70 is now open, but Exit 205 remains closed.

8:45 p.m.: The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning of delays for eastbound travelers on Interstate 70 since “police activity” caused a closure from the east Frisco exit to Exit 205 near Dillon and Silverthorne, according to a post on CoTrip.org at 8:25 p.m.

Summit Daily News has reached out to law enforcement officials with questions and will update this story as more information is made available.

This story is from SummitDaily.com .