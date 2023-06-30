Find out why former Denver Nuggets play-by-play man Jerry Schimmel wasn’t too jealous of the announcer in Ball Arena during the NBA title run

Jerry Schemmer has been the radio play-by-play voice of the Colorado Rockies since 2010. Before that, he had the same position with the Denver Nuggets for almost 20 years.

On June 13, both of Jerry Schemmel’s teams got a ‘W.’ One claimed its first NBA title in doing so and the other … well, they wouldn’t win on the diamond in their next eight tries.

Still, the Nuggets’ play-by-play man from 1992 until 2010 — the year he left to call Rockies games — was only jealous of Ball Arena’s current radio broadcaster, Jason Kosmicki, for a brief moment.

“I kept telling myself how fun it would be to be back in that seat,” Schemmel said of his old gig.

“And then I reminded myself: you can’t focus on what you don’t have. You focus on what you do have.”

Schemmel’s self-talk serves as the thematic backdrop — axiomatic underpinnings, even — of his absolutely rich, full life.

Piping in the luscious tones of Minnesota Twins’ iconic and ageless Herb Carneal into tiny Madison, South Dakota planted the announcing seeds for the son of a humble, quiet Iowan farmer. His journey would take a few different turns from there — law school, deputy commissioner of the Continental Basketball Association, broadcaster for the Timberwolves (an advanced degree on perpetually calling the losing side of games if there ever was one), plane crash survivor, author, Race Across America ultra-cycling winner, Metro State University baseball coach, the voice of the Nuggets — en route to his current Rockies role.

The glaring absence of shouting “The wait is over Denver!” on 10,000-watt radio on that lengthy, mostly checked-off bucket list isn’t causing Schemmer to lose any sleep. If you ask him, he’d say he’s right where he’s supposed to be in life.

Which is to say, Schemmer knows he’s lucky to have one at all.

“Everybody dies … not everybody really lives,” he said, kicking off a generous 45-minute conversation where ne’er a single syllable was wasted mining paragraph-long answers glowing with actual nuggets — of wisdom.

“I want to really live… and I think everybody else should, too.”

The day that changed everything

Though Schemmel dreamed of going the play-by-play path immediately after his Washburn College days, where he played a little baseball and later was an assistant coach himself, he couldn’t find work. Plan B: law school.

He practiced for five years, keeping his commentary foot in the sports world calling high school games on the side.

“I enjoyed it,” he reflected regarding his lawyer days, adding that he “still does some legal stuff,” but doesn’t have an office or practice.

“I’m still proud of that law degree, I really am.”

The seemingly out-of-place resume bullet point served a purpose, and Schemmer was eventually steered towards becoming deputy commissioner of the CBA. That’s where he rooted his identity on July 19, 1989.

Schemmer boarded a flight out of DIA late that morning, headed to Chicago with 24-year-old CBA commissioner and best friend, 24-year-old Jay Ramsdell, 283 other passengers and 11 crew members. An hour and seven minutes after the 1:09 p.m. takeoff, the McDonnell Douglas DC-10-10’s streak of 16,997 consecutive successful flights was in trouble. The fan disk belonging to the second of the plane’s three engines had exploded. It sent fragments through the hydraulic systems of the other two, leaving all three essentially useless.

Barely flyable, 45 anxious minutes passed between the explosion, two rounds of emergency safety demonstrations, instructions from the pilots and the fiery touchdown in Sioux City, Iowa. Schemmel described the inevitable impact as “incredible” in a 2022 Fansided piece.

“I mean, for all the introspecting and thinking about what it might be like, I don’t think anybody was ready for it as hard we hit,” he said.

Chaos ensued. Bodies were thrown inside the cabin, some strapped to chairs and others ripped from them. Smoke, fire and debris filled the hopeless space. According to the Fansided piece, Schemmel was tossed upside down and backwards — still strapped to his chair — and slid almost a mile before coming to a suspended halt. After unbuckling and descending, he waded through dead bodies and exited an opening.

“I remember it’s where the back of the plane broke off from us,” he said.

Upon stepping into the cornfield surrounding the crash, which claimed 112 lives — including Ramsdell’s — an 11-month-old baby girl’s faint cries instinctively drew Schemmer back to the wreckage. Sabrina Lee Michaelson had been thrown from her 11th-row first-class seat into an overhead around row 27 or 28, which had closed on her. She was rescued by Schemmer.

Thirty-four years later, the crash lingers in his mind, though his emotions have evolved.

“You never forget, but you move on the best you can,” he said last week. “The further from the event, the less impact it has on you. What I think about these days is the family members of people who died, who I know (are) still struggling.”

The survival’s guilt etched into his heart by a little boy who smiled pre-flight from the row in front of him, once crushing, has dissolved to a manageable sadness. Time has been the agent behind his introspective evolution in regards to grief, but it’s had the opposite effect on his perspective.

Each passing day only solidifies Schemmer’s belief that the traumatic event was a sovereignly administered turning point in his life’s narrative.

“It was God telling me, ‘hey Jerry, I finally got your attention,” he said. “It took 30 years and a plane crash, but I finally got your attention.”

At the time of the crash, Schemmer felt trusting in his independence and work ethic was sufficient. He described himself as having “no spiritual foundation whatsoever.”

“I was just flailing,” he said. “I was 29, I had never opened a Bible, I didn’t think I needed religion; I certainly didn’t need this savior people talked about – I could do things on my own.”

Plus, success ran in the family — no pun intended. His older brother was a hall-of-fame DI NCAA runner at Kansas State, the first South Dakotan to run a mile under four minutes. But, the psychological effects of the crash wreaked havoc on every corner of the younger Schemmer’s world.

“I got knocked down and I couldn’t pick myself back up,” he said. “Marriage is falling apart, I quit my job; (I was) in depression. I was functional, but I was struggling.”

One day, he got on his knees.

“I just prayed a simple prayer: I asked God to come in my life and give me some kind of relief from this crash,” he recalled.

“Not a specific prayer to get a new job, or come out of depression or save my marriage, it was just ‘God, give me something to hold onto, because I can’t do this by myself anymore.'”

Even though he knows what happened next “sounds corny,” Schemmer “swears it happened.”

“It wasn’t an audible voice, it wasn’t a physical sensation, but it was just this overwhelming sense of peace that kind of took over my mind and body that said, ‘you’re going to be ok. It’s not going to be easy — it’s going to be really hard, but you’re going to be ok because I’m going to fight this battle with you.'” he said.

Void of any Christian upbringing, Schemmer turned his life to Christ shortly after. Today, he and Charlie Blackmon lead a Bible study with Rockies players and staff on road trips. Though his faith is clearly integral to every aspect of life, Schemmel believes wearing it on one’s sleeve is a turn off.

“I don’t try to shout ‘Jesus,’ but I try to be like Jesus and show (people) what he looks like.”

Schemmer chronicled the crash and his testimony in “Chosen to Live” in 1996 and wrote “The Extravagant Gift” in 2008. Though he hasn’t churned out an autobiography, he said a hypothetical text would highlight three key lessons from his life, all of which sprout from the day that changed everything.

“Number one, life is short,” he listed. “It’s really a brief time we have on earth and I was lucky to get a second chance and have my life given back to me…and for that reason I’ve tried to live differently.”

His second principle: everybody has their own plane crash. “Tragedy is going to hit eventually in your life. It might not be as bad as a plane crash, it might be worse,” he said.

“When you have yours, I think the best thing you can do is ask God to come into your life and help you get back up. If you do that, you’ll be better than you were before you got knocked down.”

“And number three,” he continued. “Just love people. Don’t worry about conflict or political views. Just love people.”

A team destined for glory

Jerry Schemmer got into road biking as a means to cope with the 1989 Flight 232 crash. He biked across the country multiple times to raise money for charity. After looking at the Race Across America website weekly for 10 years, he decided to enter in 2015 with a friend — and won the two-person event. The Denver Post/File photo

“I tell people this all the time: there is nothing like NBA playoff basketball,” Schemmel said, adding that the scrutiny of increased attention revved his analytical preparation engine and self-described energetic play-by-play style even more than usual.

“I thought I was at my best in those big games. I thrived on them. I miss NBA playoff basketball for sure.”

The eighth-seeded 1994 Nuggets comeback from 2-0 to defeat the one-seeded Supersonics and the 2009 run to the Western Conference Finals provided his two most exhilarating professional moments. Then there was his own ‘Micheal Jordan Flu game’ on the road in Phoenix.

“I was really, really sick,” he recalled. “There’s nobody who can pinch hit for you, you’ve got to do the game, you’ve got to suck it up.”

Vomiting all day, the team’s trainers provided a bucket to keep under the announcer’s chair, just in case. Containing his jacked up intestines between every timeout and TV break required a superhuman will reminiscent of No. 23.

“As soon as I said, “goodnight on the Denver Nuggets radio network,” I leaned over and vomited into that bucket,” Schemmer laughed. “I held it for 2 hours and 20 minutes and then I let it go.”

Juxtaposing the points-prioritizing Carmelo Anthony-led Nuggets with the selfless Joker’s gang of patiently developed draft picks, Schemmer draws a conclusion perfectly obvious to anyone who watched Denver’s dominant run: the team always made the right play, possession after possession— evidence of not only championship acumen, but something greater.

Destiny.

“I think the difference was people got a feeling that, ‘hey this could be the Nugget’s year,'” he said.

“All those years I was doing the playoffs, we never felt that. We were just happy to be in the postseason.”

When the streamers finally fell, Schemmer said he first thought of the organizations’ longtime members, those who’d preserved through several lean years.

“(We) were struggling and suffering for so long. We had an 11-71 season – we won two games on the road one whole season,” he said.

“I was a little envious of that broadcast seat, but I was also so happy for so many other people.”

The second chance at life

As successful as Schemmer has been, he’s not perfect, and he’s endured hardship. After winning the two-person division of the 2015 Race Across America (RAAM) cycling event, his solo attempt in 2021 ended with day 2 DNF. He lost his dad — a man of few, but always poignant words — over a decade ago and “misses him every day.” Additionally, this July 8 will mark the 15th anniversary of the drug-overdose death of Michaelson — the baby he carried out of Flight 232.

Still, he feels blessed. He is working his dream job, after all, one he finally scored at 50. But, he does miss the rapid-fire play-by-play inherent to hard-fought, high scoring, physical NBA games, which he traded for the more laid back MLB, where he fills pitch counts with well-researched mini monologues.

“The pace is a lot different, the energy is a lot different, so you just have to approach it differently because it’s a different game,” he said.

Regarding his future, Schemmer said he’s taking things one season at a time. He assumes paleontologists won’t one day dig up an announcer clutching the microphone with cold, dead, rigor mortis limbs, but he’s willingly accepted a secondary role in charting any future courses.

“If God has something else he wants me to do, I want to listen on that and act on that,” he said. Besides returning to RAAM, there are no big personal goals remaining, which in a way, kind of makes sense. His life has been marked by an intentional pursuit of passions.

“For me I think it goes back to surviving a plane crash … everybody around me died and 112 people on that tragedy passed away .. and ever since then I made a vow to myself to live my life to the fullest,” he answered when asked about what drives his goal-oriented, intense lifestyle.

“It really reshaped my whole life and my whole way of thinking,” he concluded. “My attitude, my motivations — they all changed after that. I just realized how short life can be and how I got a second chance at it.”