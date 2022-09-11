Finding strength after suicide loss: SpeakUp ReachOut event helps the grieving find hope

Around 70 people attended the 10th annual SpeakUp ReachOut Memorial Ceremony to remember those lost to suicide and find support in community.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

Every death by suicide extends far beyond the individual, affecting each person in their community and leaving loved ones in a state of grief that is unlike any other.

On Saturday, local nonprofit SpeakUp ReachOut created a place for anyone who has been impacted by suicide to gather in memory of those lost, learn tools for coping with grief, and find strength in connecting with other community members who have survived the loss of a loved one to suicide. This was the 10th annual Memorial Ceremony that the nonprofit has hosted, drawing nearly 70 people to join in communion on a picture-perfect day at 4 Eagle Ranch.

Colorful beaded necklaces representing different types of loss were at each table, and wearing them enabled people to communicate their personal experience and see it reflected in those around them: red beads for loss of a spouse or partner, gold beads for loss of a parent, white beads for loss of a child, among others.

Combating feelings of isolation is a powerful tool for suicide prevention, and SpeakUp ReachOut hosts community events throughout the year that promote connection and inclusivity. Just as connection can be a salve for suicidal ideation, the Memorial Ceremony showed the power of community to help the healing process for survivors of suicide loss.

During the memorial ceremony, people wrote the names of their lost loved ones on paper butterflies and attached them to a large butterfly sculpture in their memory.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

Molly Booker, the senior pastor of the Eagle Methodist Church, led the group in a benediction where she attested to this power from her personal experience. It has been eleven years since Booker became a suicide attempt survivor, and she shared how connecting with others is a saving grace.

“I’ve really begun to think that connection is the first place of hope,” Bookers said. “When we share from our heart and we share from our spirit, something gets created in that moment, that holy moment, and I think that is hope. Let us embrace that hope, knowing that this is one of the hardest journeys that we walk. Whether personally walking a journey of suicide, just feeling the depth of despair and what that feels like, or to lose somebody that we love to suicide — that is a tough journey. But let us not forget that we do not walk it alone.”

In addition to creating a gathering place for survivors, SpeakUp ReachOut brought in keynote speaker Barbara Rubel, an author and specialist in grief support after suicide, to help people understand their grief and find effective tools for living in a world where their loved one is no longer present.

In Rubel’s talk, titled “But I didn’t get to say goodbye,” she shared how she lost her own father to suicide just weeks before her triplet sons were born, and explained why grief after suicide is so different from other forms of loss, and often so much more difficult to live with. In addition to the mourning is shock, rage, guilt and abandonment, as well as the stigma and lack of understanding from people outside of the experience.

“Confusion is a huge issue to suicide loss survivors,” Rubel said. “We’re confused as to why our loved ones took their own life, we’re confused about the means, we’re confused about the way people treat us, we’re confused about the intensity of our grief. That’s what makes suicide loss survivor grief so different. It is an intensity, a deep pain, that is unlike any other type of loss.”

Rather than following a progression of five stages, she described the grief of a suicide loss survivor as a palette, filled with colors that strengthen, weaken and blend at different times throughout a person’s life. She told everyone to embrace the fact that their experience of grief will look different from the people sitting around them, even if they have suffered a similar type of loss.

In an exercise led by Rubel, following the same paper ripping instructions leads to different outcomes, just as grief is unique to each individual.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

Instead of having concrete expectations for how their grief will behave and manifest itself, or to feel the need to “get over it,” she encouraged people to oscillate between periods of grief and periods of joy, and to seek out continued connection with both their lost loved one and the supportive groups and individuals around them.

“Through my lifetime, I realized that there were some really bad points,” Rubel said. “They cut like a knife. But if you find a good friend, a counselor, a clergy, someone who gets it, a fellow survivor — look around this room, we get it — it’s an amazing transformation. The healing that goes on is absolutely amazing.”

Attendees participate in a guided meditation on a blue sky day at 4 Eagle Ranch.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

The centerpiece of the memorial is a ceremony in which everyone is invited to write the name of the person that they lost on a paper butterfly and attach it to a large butterfly sculpture in their memory. As the sculpture filled with paper butterflies heading towards the sky, SpeakUp ReachOut executive director Erin Ivie gave readings for each type of loss, and a recitation of the poem “We Remember Them” by Sylvan Kamens & Rabbi Jack Riemer .

Surrounded by sunshine and the striking vistas of 4 Eagle Ranch, a shared sense of hope outshone feelings of despair, and the memorial celebrated not only the lives of those lost but the new lives that survivors are creating in their absence, always with their memory close by.

“May the radiance and beauty of their lives never be defined by their death,” Ivie said. “Survivors of suicide attempts and survivors of suicide loss are the most courageous people we know. Thank you all so much for being part of my journey and the people around you.”