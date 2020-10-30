Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle/EagleVail/Edwards/Gypsum/Minturn) – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle/EagleVail/Edwards/Gypsum/Minturn)

1. Juniper

2. The Assembly

3. Zino

For the third consecutive year, Vail Daily readers have chosen Juniper as a fine dining favorite in the valley, though the Edwards restaurant has consistently wowed its guests since first opening in 2002.

Juniper’s menu, put together by Executive Chef Scott Ofsanko; Chef de Cuisine Santos Macias; Sous Chef Joel Paula and Pastry Chef Charles Broschinsky combines seasonal flavors with creative, contemporary cuisine to give diners a tour of worldly flavors.

Juniper’s delicious food is paired with an equally enjoyable experience.

“The moment you walk in the door you will appreciate the warmth of the environment, the friendly greeting of the staff, the excellence of the menu and the imaginative wine list,” the restaurant’s website states, which is supported by the hundreds of positive online reviews submitted by happy locals and visitors who can always rely on Juniper for a stellar dining experience.

-Sean Naylor