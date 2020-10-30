Fine Dining (Beaver Creek) – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Fine Dining (Beaver Creek)

1. Splendido at The Chateau

2. Hooked

3. Grouse Mountain Grill

The drive up to Splendido at The Chateau always feels a bit like an introduction to an idyllic fairy tale. You pull through a stone archway to arrive at the restaurant’s entrance and see that none of this magic is imaginary. From the door of Splendido to the last spoonful of dessert, the talent, passion and hospitality that has been written into the establishment shines through as a most magnificent story.

Decades of excellence have maintained a superb reputation for Splendido as a fine dining destination, led by an all-star team of chef-owner Brian Ackerman, chef Corey Melanson, General Manager Matthew McConnell and pastry chef Sebastien Schmitt. Splendido gives great care and focus to preparing seasonal food with the highest-quality ingredients possible, all paired with elevated service and an atmosphere that keeps guests returning again and again for a most memorable meal.

-Kim Fuller