Fine Dining Vail – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Fine Dining (Vail)
1. Alpenrose
2. Almresi
3. Sweet Basil
Europe doesn’t feel so far away when you dine at Alpenrose. This establishment has top-notch hospitality and traditional dishes of Austria and Germany — an international flavor that makes for a very special culinary experience.
Tasty home-style cuisine includes hearty goulash, dumpling specialties, weisswurst, fondue and more, as well as a sweet finish with a selection of traditional Alpine desserts like apfelstrudel and Kaiserschmarrn.
Details make the difference here, with authentic decor and Alpine flowers, glass boots for beer and antlers to hang large salt-coated pretzels. Everything is “wunderbar” (wonderful), just like you’d experience in Salzburg or Munich.
-Kim Fuller
