Fire activity in Gypsum causes road closures, home evacuations in Chatfield Corners area

A fire sparked Thursday in Gypsum's Chatfield Corners neighborhood at the corner of Valley Road and Cottonwood Pass Road.

Photo by Randy Wyrick

GYPSUM — A fire has been reported in Gypsum’s Chatfield Corners neighborhood at the corner of Valley Road and Cottonwood Pass Road.

The road is closed at Dagget Lane and Cottonwood Pass, as well as at Valley Rand and Grundel Lane, according to Eagle County Alerts.

According to witnesses, one house has caught fire and neighboring homes were evacuated.

There is no information on whether anyone was in the house when it ignited.

Students and teachers at nearby Red Hill Elementary watched emergency personnel respond to the fire from the front of the school Thursday afternoon while a cloud of black smoke billowed into the sky.

This story will be updated.