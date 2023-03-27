Fire burns down Basalt cabin

On Mar. 26, Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue confirmed that a fire had broken out in a cabin on Frying Pan Road in Basalt, Eagle County, in an afternoon press release. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue have not found the cabin’s resident.

According to the release, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority was dispatched at 6:42 a.m.

“Initial dispatch information indicated a cabin was on fire and fully engulfed,” it read.

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority was on the scene within 20 minutes of the call to action, however the release indicated that the cabin’s remote location made it difficult for their equipment to reach the residence.

“Due to these circumstances the cabin is still burning, and no fire suppression activities are taking place,” the release read, indicating that no nearby structures or vegetation was threatened by the fire.

The cabin had been fully swallowed by fire and was partially collapsing by the time the first responding unit arrived at the scene.

On Mar. 27 at 3 p.m. the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reported that the cabin was still smoldering, and investigators have not yet had the opportunity to safely enter the scene.

“We will continue to monitor the fire and when it’s safe, we’ll proceed with our fire investigation with Roaring Fork Fire Rescue,” Eagle County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Ashley LaFleur said.

Additionally, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is currently pursuing all leads in locating the cabin’s resident.