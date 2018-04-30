Fire crews extinguish vehicle fire near Wolcott in minutes, no injuries reported

WOLCOTT — A vehicle fire rallied fire crews to a blaze near midnight Sunday, April 29.

Crews from the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle was ablaze about five miles north of Wolcott along State Highway 131.

When crews arrived, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames, said Capt. Brad Jones, with the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District said.

Ironically, the vehicle was a Chevy Blazer.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in a couple of minutes.

Highway 131 was closed for several minutes while crews extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported. The vehicle was a total loss. The cause remains under investigation, Jones said.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office and Eagle County paramedics also responded to the fire.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.