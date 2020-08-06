Fire crews keep 111 Fire west of Glenwood from progressing, traffic delays will persist

Fire crews have successfully kept a fire from growing after it forced the closure of Interstate 70 on Wednesday in South Canyon west of Glenwood Springs.

But motorists can expect significant traffic delays to continue along I-70 possibly into Friday as fire crews continue their efforts to fully contain the blaze.

“It is likely the delays will continue well into the evening, due to heavy commuter traffic,” a Colorado Department of Transporation release states. “Like last night, we are not recommending that motorists detour over Cottonwood Pass.”

A news release from the Bureau of Land Management on Thursday reported that no structures are threatened and that the fire is roughly 9 acres in size.

Numerous agencies including the Upper Colorado Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit and Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded quickly to the blaze Wednesday, with aerial units from the nearby Pine Gulch Fire providing water drops.

“We saw great coordination between local, state and federal agencies which made for quick and efficient initial attack,” said UCR Incident Commander Ryan Hughes in the releas. “That coordination and shared resources allowed us to be able to stop this fire from potentially becoming a large incident.”

On Thursday, 65 people, one helicopter and multiple engines continued working the fire. That means the right-hand lane of I-70 westbound will remain closed until their work is done.

“Travelers should expect slight delays and drive with caution,” the release states.

Firefighters aim to have the fire fully contained by the end of Thursday.

“Smoke may be seen, but is not expected to impact communities given the decrease in fire behavior and suppression efforts,” the release states.