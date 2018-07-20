Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 now open near Dotsero; westbound lanes still closed due to fire

UPDATE 5:40 p.m. Friday, July 20: Eastbound lanes are now open at mile marker 134 and 140 on Interstate 70.

Please drive safely and use caution.

A wildfire in the median along Interstate 70 at Dotsero Friday afternoon closed the highway to traffic in both directions for more than two hours.

"We suspect it was something off a vehicle traveling along the interstate that sparked the fire," said Gypsum Fire Department Chief Justin Kirkland. "There was actually six separate fires that all grew together."

Kirkland said crews were dispatched to the scene and 3:12 p.m. Eventually four Gypsum fire trucks were called into service along with crews from Greater Eagle Fire Department.

Westbound I-70 was closed at the Gypsum exit and diverted to U.S. Highway 6. Eastbound traffic was closed at the Dotsero exit and also diverted to US6. The westbound lanes reopened by 5:40 p.m.



This story will be updated.