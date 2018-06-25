Fire heavily damages Colorado lodge in Estes Park

ESTES PARK — A fire has heavily damaged a Colorado lodge at Estes Park near Rocky Mountain National Park but officials report no injuries.

Authorities say Marys Lake Lodge caught fire Saturday night. The fire was confined to the main lodge, which sustained significant damage.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. when there were about 250 people in the lodge, including a wedding party. But all were evacuated safely.

Some 50 firefighters battled the fire, which was brought under control by about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials from the town of Estes Park said an emergency shelter was established for anyone who needed it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.