Fire in median on Interstate 70 near Eagle; left lane closed in both directions

Fire in median on Interstate 70 near Eagle; left lane closed in both directionsJuly 27, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 27, 2018As of 4:15 p.m. there is a fire in the median at mile marker 150 on Interstate 70.The left lane will be closed on eastbound and westbound I-70.Officials ask drivers to use caution and to expect delays in the area.Recommended Stories For You Share Tweet Trending In: NewsCar crashes into support column of Benchmark Plaza building in AvonAuthorities want to question man in mountain bike theft from Edwards storefrontVail community survey shows parking complaints, out-of-town housing supportErwin found not guilty on 11 counts in Silverthorne sexual assault trial; mistrial declared for other counts