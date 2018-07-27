 Fire in median on Interstate 70 near Eagle; left lane closed in both directions | VailDaily.com

Fire in median on Interstate 70 near Eagle; left lane closed in both directions

As of 4:15 p.m. there is a fire in the median at mile marker 150 on Interstate 70.

The left lane will be closed on eastbound and westbound I-70.

Officials ask drivers to use caution and to expect delays in the area.

photo- mile markers Interstate 70 Eagle County

