Fire in southwest Colorado remains 10 percent contained

DURANGO — Rain helped to lessen the intensity of a fire burning in southwest Colorado, but officials say it didn’t do much to help firefighters in their efforts to put it out.

Fire spokeswoman Vickie Russo says the fire burning 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Durango remains at 10 percent containment but grew only by about 150 acres (61 hectares) on Sunday.

Russo says too little rain fell to help ease the overly dry conditions.

Nearly 400 firefighters are working on the fire, which has burned about 3.75 square miles (9.7 square kilometers) of timber and brush in the San Juan National Forest.

About 1,500 residents in the area have been evacuated because of the fire and hundreds of others have been put on pre-evacuation notice.

In Eagle County there have been multiple Red Flag warnings in the past few weeks. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.