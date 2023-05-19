 Vail View Drive reopens following fire | VailDaily.com
Vail View Drive reopens following fire

Vail View Dr from Sandstone Creek Club to Lionsridge Loop is now open following a fire that forced a closure of the road.

Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up-to-date road closure information.

