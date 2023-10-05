Fire managers to burn up to 1,200 acres near Edwards and Avon

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is preparing to burn up to 1,200 acres this fall through the implementation of two prescribed burns, pending favorable weather and fuel conditions.

The Lime Park project area is located 5 miles northeast of Ruedi Reservoir. The Muddy Sheep project area is located east of Wolcott and north of Interstate 70, near Edwards and Avon.

“The implementation of these prescribed fires will help reduce the wildfire risk to nearby communities, improve elk habitat, and give firefighters areas to more safely and effectively engage potential future wildfires,” said Dan Nielsen, a fuels specialist for the White River National Forest.

Fire managers will only proceed with ignitions if the necessary conditions are met for a safe, effective burn. Smoke from these prescribed fires is expected to be visible along the I-70 corridor from Eagle to Vail. Smoke is expected to dissipate throughout the day but may remain on the valley floors as temperatures drop.

Fire managers have developed a detailed prescribed fire plan and obtained smoke permits from the State of Colorado. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, go to: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health .

Live updates will be available on the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Facebook page . For more information, call Olivia Blake, 970-200-6195.